Arrange transport for those arriving on trains: Delhi Police to UP

With many migrants who arrive in Delhi via trains undertaking the rest of the journey to their villages in Uttar Pradesh on foot, the Delhi Police has sent a letter to Noida Police Commissioner Alok Singh and nine SSPs in UP to make transport arrangements. The letter was written by the District Magistrate (East) and forwarded by DCP (East) to the Noida police chief and SSPs of Meerut, Moradabad, Rampur, Hapur, Baghpat, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Saharanpur and Ghaziabad.

A senior officer said that in a recent meeting to review movement of migrants, the Delhi Police chief asked DCPs to make arrangements to ensure people are able to leave in a systematic manner.

He also called for effective motorcycle patrolling, particularly at border points with Haryana and UP, the officer said.

At the meeting, DCP (East) highlighted that people from several states are reaching Delhi via train but getting stuck on the border with UP and trying to take relatively empty dirt roads. “To provide them proper transport and clear chaos from all such areas, it was decided to send them the letter seeking transport arrangements for migrants,” the officer said.

