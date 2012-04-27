aroundtown: Newly wed woman commits suicide

A 39-year-old newly wed woman reportedly committed suicide by hanging from the ceiling fan in her apartment on Wednesday night. The incident was reported from East Delhis Laxmi Nagar area around 11 pm,police said.The woman had got married 12 days ago in Hamirpur district of Himachal Pradesh and had returned to Delhi with her husband on April 23,police said. The incident came to light after one of the neighbours,on hearing the couple fight,made a PCR call.

Nehru Place body: Cops say woman was raped

NEW DELHI: A day after the body of the 22-year-old woman,dumped next to a Metro pillar in Nehru Place,was identified,medical reports suggested that she was first raped and then murdered. Police have added the section of rape along with murder in the case that was registered at Kalkaji police station.

Woman molested by salesman in CP

NEW DELHI: A 20-year-old woman was allegedly molested by a salesman at a popular apparel showroom on Thursday. The woman is a private school teacher. The incident was reported at 5 pm on Thursday when the woman went to the store in Connaught Places Inner Circle. The salesman,Manoj Kumar,was arrested.

LN Hospital body case: No headway yet

NEW DELHI: Police are yet to make any headway in the case of a woman whose body was found at Lok Nayak Hospital on Wednesday. Although a few families approached police,they said the body had not yet been identified. Although it is suspected that the woman was raped,the post mortem is yet to be conducted.

Man accused of fraud flees custody

NOIDA: A man accused of fraud escaped from a police station during questioning at Jhundpura in Noida on Thursday. A case of fraud was registered against Raj Sharma,who allegedly impersonated a Noida Authority official and took money from close to 25 residents of a slum in Sector 10 on the pretext of giving them loans of Rs 1 lakh each as part of a slum rehabilitation project.

Speeding DTC bus runs over cyclist

NEW DELHI: A 22-year-old cyclist was mowed down by a low-floor DTC bus in West Delhis Paschim Vihar area on Wednesday. The cyclist Vikas Kumar,a resident of Paschim Vihar,was on his way back home when the incident took place. The driver of the bus,Rajesh (32),was arrested from the spot. A senior police officer said,The bus was not carrying any passengers and was on its way to the depot when the accident took place. The driver was speeding and since the road did not have enough light,he could not see the cyclist and ran over him.

