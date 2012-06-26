Around town : Fake placement racket busted,five arrested

New Delhi:Five persons were arrested for running a placement agency racket in the city. According to police,once a client paid the booking amount for a domestic help,the latter would just disappear form the house. Additional Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Ajay Chaudhry said,Lakhan Singh,Bablu,Sapna,Anita and Poonam duped many prospective employers on the pretext of providing them domestic helps who would later disappear after the payment was made. Several mobile phones and SIM cards were recovered from their possession. Police said the five arrested confessed to having duped clients in Shalimar Bagh,Rani Bagh,Model Town,Janakpuri,Greater Kailash,Kalindi Colony and Faridabad.

Man robbed of Rs 1.92 lakh

New Delhi:A man was robbed of nearly Rs 2 lakh near IGI airport on Monday afternoon. According to police,Sarabjit Singh,an employee of Indo-Canadian bus service,was standing at the bus stop near Radisson Hotel when the incident happened. Singh was carrying Rs 2.4 lakh in a bag. Around 1 pm,a gang of four men came there and snatched the bag from him. While one was caught by the public,the others managed to flee along with Rs 1.92 lakh, a police officer said. The arrested man has been identified as Mohammad Javed (27),a resident of Bawana in Outer Delhi. A case has been registered and investigations are on.

Sanitation drive in East Delhi

New Delhi:The East Municipal Corporation on Monday launched a 15-day sanitation drive in its area. All wards under the corporation will be cleaned under the guidance of areas councillor. Mayor Annapurna Mishra inaugurated the drive from Gokulpuri. Through the drive,we aim to remove garbage on roadsides and make East Delhi cleaner, Mishra said. During inspection,it was found that water-logging was common in Gautampuri and adjoining areas every monsoon due to the slow pace of construction of Gokulpur drain. The Mayor assured that the construction work of Gokulpur drain will be speeded up.

Residents oppose parking fee hike

New Delhi:The proposal of the court-appointed Special Task Force (STF) to increase parking charges has met with objections from city residents. These came in response to a government public notice inviting suggestions and objections to the proposed increase in parking charges. The suggestions and objections were tabled in a meeting held by the Chief Secretary on Monday. The parking policy formulated by Environment Pollution Control Authority (EPCA) was also tabled before the STF. The Delhi government had issued the public notice on May 9. As per the notice,parking charges for three hours during peak time was to be Rs 50 and for non-peak hours,Rs 30. The proposal for issuing monthly permits for parking cars in residential areas was also shot down.

