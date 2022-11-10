Around Town: Dance, music, art and more in Delhi-NCR this month

Festival of dance and music

Catch Natya Taringini’s 26th edition of the ‘Parampara’ festival, which will see performances of Kuchipudi, Bharatanatyam, Sarod, and more. Natya Tarangini was founded by the Padma Bhushan-winning dance duo Raja Radha Reddy and Kaushalya Reddy. The festival will see performances by Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, Raja Radha Reddy Troupe, Aruna Sairam, Rama Vaidyanathan, Aditi Mangaldas and Jayateerth Mevundi.The event will be held from November 12-14 at 7pm at Amphitheatre Raja Radha Rangmanch in Natya Tarangini Institute of Performing Arts, Saket, New Delhi. RSPV on reddy.art76@gmail.com

Let loose and swing

Watch independent singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad perform live as the artist stops by the city for his ‘The Way That Lovers Do’ India tour. Kuhad will be promoting his new album of the same name which was realised in May this year. Known for hits like cold/mess, Kasoor and Tune kaha, among others, Kuhad rose to fame when former US President Barack Obama included cold/mess in his annual list of favourite music. Watch him perform 8 pm on November 12 at Airia Mall, Gurugram. Tickets on bookmyshow.in.

Witness a story

Catch the Hindi adaptation of French novelist Florian Zeller’s play ‘The Father’, directed by Mohit Tripathi. The story revolves around a father who refuses all assistance from his daughter as he ages. As he tries to make sense of his changing circumstances, he begins to doubt his loved ones, his own mind, and even the fabric of his reality. The play will be showcased on November 18, 7 pm at Shri Ram Centre, Delhi. Tickets on bookmyshow.in.

Pause and reflect

Visit the solo painting and sculpture exhibition ‘Infinite Light’ by Paresh Maity, which deals with the emotions and experiences the artist has garnered over the years; right from the spiritual ghats of Benaras to the tranquil lagoons of Venice; the colours of the Indian landscape to the grandeur and celebration of Indian festivals. From November 11-25 at the India Habitat Centre. Entry free.