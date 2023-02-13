Armyman who ‘stalked and drove Delhi policewoman to suicide’ arrested

A 27-year-old Armyman has been arrested by the Delhi Police Crime Branch in connection with a suicide case of a Delhi Police constable.

Police said the deceased was posted at the Palam area in Dwarka and was found hanging in her room last August. Her sister and other family members had alleged she was being harassed and tortured by her ex-boyfriend, Sonu Bhalotiya, who had fled after the incident. Sonu is posted at the Army Supply Corps in Bengaluru. The Crime Branch said he has been booked for abetment of suicide.

“We had received a complaint from the woman’s sister against Sonu. We found that the couple met in 2020 and the man lied about his marital status to get into a relationship with the woman constable. He would take the password of her e-mail ID and take all her details, photos and videos from her Google account. In 2021, when the constable found out that Sonu was married, she blocked his number but he continued calling her from different numbers…,” said Special Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Ravindra Singh Yadav.

Police said the woman’s family decided to get her married but the accused allegedly started threatening her and told her fiancé about their relationship.

“She got depressed and committed suicide. Following her death, the accused fled from his posting camp. A court had also directed him to join the probe… There was a warrant for his arrest, but he kept changing his locations and also changed his SIM cards to evade police,” added Yadav.

Teams were dispatched to look for him. Technical surveillance was mounted on him and his family. In February, police received information that he had come to Meerut. Several raids were conducted and he was caught from Meerut Cantt area.

“He revealed that he got married in 2019 and lives with his wife and parents in Rajasthan. He met the deceased on a bus and befriended her. When she ended their relationship, he allegedly stalked her through her phone and harassed her,” said police.