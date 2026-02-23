Two Delhi schools get bomb threats emails again, premises evacuated

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Army Public School in Delhi Cantonment received a bomb threat email on Monday, prompting authorities to evacuate the school and carry out checks of the premises. Officials later said nothing suspicious was found.
According to an official from the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), a call regarding the threat was received at 8.50 am and fire department officials, along with the Bomb Detection Team (BDT), Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) and Dog Squad, reached the school and conducted the checking.
Air Force Bal Bharati at Lodhi Colony also recieved a similar bomb threat email today. According to the DFS, they recieved the call around 9.36 am about the threat to the school. Both calls were later declared a hoax after checking.
This is the third time in a month that schools have received such threats.
On February 13, around a dozen schools, including Sardar Patel Vidyalaya in Lodhi Estate, Kendriya Vidyalaya in Gole Market, and Delhi Tamil Education Association on Pusa Road received bomb threat emails.
On February 9, around 12 schools, including Delhi Public School, Bal Bharati in Rohini and Sardar Patel Vidyalaya, received a bomb threat email, which was later declared a hoax.
On January 29, at least eight schools in Delhi received bomb threat emails from an unknown person, who used a VPN to send the emails. Most earlier email threats remain unsolved by the police.
Over the past one and a half years, such threats have been received more than 50 times by schools, colleges, and other government institutions on their official email accounts, but breakthroughs in these cases have remained very limited.
Cases solved so far involve threats sent by school children without the use of a VPN (Virtual Private Network) — an encrypted connection over the Internet which helps the sender hide their identity. However, the majority of the institutions being targeted continue to be schools in Delhi.
Almost all major schools, both government and private, have received such emails. In the past six months, Delhi schools have received over a dozen email threats, and each time the administration has followed the same protocol.
