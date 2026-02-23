Two Delhi schools get bomb threats emails again, premises evacuated

Over the past one and a half years, such threats have been received more than 50 times by schools (Credit: Instagram)

Army Public School in Delhi Cantonment received a bomb threat email on Monday, prompting authorities to evacuate the school and carry out checks of the premises. Officials later said nothing suspicious was found.

According to an official from the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), a call regarding the threat was received at 8.50 am and fire department officials, along with the Bomb Detection Team (BDT), Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) and Dog Squad, reached the school and conducted the checking.

Air Force Bal Bharati at Lodhi Colony also recieved a similar bomb threat email today. According to the DFS, they recieved the call around 9.36 am about the threat to the school. Both calls were later declared a hoax after checking.