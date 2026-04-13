‘PCR team didn’t intervene’: Army officer’s wife alleges family assaulted by men ‘drinking in car’

The Delhi Police said the complaint is being verified and a case is in the process of being registered.(Source: File)

A serving Army officer and his family were allegedly harassed and assaulted by a group of men drinking outside their residence in Delhi’s Vasant Enclave on April 11 (Saturday) but a Police Control Room (PCR) team present at the spot failed to take action, alleged the officer’s wife in her police complaint.

The Delhi Police said the complaint is being verified and a case is in the process of being registered.

In a statement, the Indian Army said, “The authorities in the Indian Army have taken serious cognizance of the case. A military police team has been directed to assist the officer. The Delhi Police has been approached for expeditious investigation and to take action on priority.”