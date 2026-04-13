‘PCR team didn’t intervene’: Army officer’s wife alleges family assaulted by men ‘drinking in car’

The complainant also alleged that the group continued to pass unwanted comments during the assault, outraging her modesty.

Written by: Sakshi Chand
3 min readDelhiApr 13, 2026 05:29 PM IST
delhi policeThe Delhi Police said the complaint is being verified and a case is in the process of being registered.(Source: File)
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A serving Army officer and his family were allegedly harassed and assaulted by a group of men drinking outside their residence in Delhi’s Vasant Enclave on April 11 (Saturday) but a Police Control Room (PCR) team present at the spot failed to take action, alleged the officer’s wife in her police complaint.

The Delhi Police said the complaint is being verified and a case is in the process of being registered.

In a statement, the Indian Army said, “The authorities in the Indian Army have taken serious cognizance of the case. A military police team has been directed to assist the officer. The Delhi Police has been approached for expeditious investigation and to take action on priority.”

According to the complaint, the incident took place around 10 pm on April 11. The woman said she noticed two men allegedly consuming alcohol inside a car parked near their residence, and claimed she had photographs and videos of the vehicle.

When she confronted the men over their conduct, she alleged they misbehaved with her and passed inappropriate comments. Alarmed, she called her husband and son for help and also dialled the police helpline number 112. A PCR vehicle was subsequently dispatched to the spot.

However, the complainant alleged that instead of intervening, the PCR personnel spoke to the occupants of the car, who in turn made them talk to someone over the phone.

The complainant alleged the situation escalated after the men in the car called around 7-8 acquaintances to the spot. The group allegedly assaulted her husband and son for nearly 20-25 minutes.

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The complainant also alleged that the group continued to pass unwanted comments during the assault, outraging her modesty.

Around 10.50 pm, the family reached Vasant Vihar police station to lodge a complaint. However, she alleged that their complaint was not registered immediately and that medical assistance for her injured son was delayed.

After waiting for over an hour, the woman submitted a formal complaint seeking registration of an FIR against the individuals involved for alleged assault, harassment, and misconduct. The complaint filed by the woman also has the stamp of the Vasant Vihar police station, dated April 12, showing that the complaint was received at the police station.

Sakshi Chand
Sakshi Chand
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Sakshi Chand is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. With over a decade of experience in investigative journalism, she is a leading voice on crime, the prison system, and institutional governance in the National Capital. Professional Background Specialization: Her reporting focus includes high-stakes crime, national security, prison reforms, and traffic governance. Key Coverage: She has been on the frontlines of major events such as the 2G spectrum case, the 2020 North-East Delhi riots, and communal clashes across Uttar Pradesh (Kasganj, Aligarh). Earlier Career: Before joining The Indian Express, she was a reporter for The Times of India. Personal Interests: Outside of her career in journalism, Sakshi is a National-level basketball player and coach, bringing a unique sporting discipline to her professional life. Major Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Her reporting in the latter half of 2025 has been dominated by a major terror investigation and administrative accountability: 1. The Red Fort Blast Investigation Throughout November and December 2025, Sakshi led the coverage of a car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort: Forensic Breakthroughs: She reported on the use of TATP and ammonium nitrate in the IED and identified the shops where raw materials were sourced (Nov 14-16, 2025). The "i20 Route": She meticulously tracked the journey of the vehicle used in the blast, tracing it to a Pulwama-based resident who entered Delhi via the Badarpur toll plaza (Nov 12, 2025). Victim Support: She recently reported on the Delhi Police providing a list of damaged vehicle owners to the Finance Ministry to expedite insurance claims for those caught in the blast (Dec 4, 2025). 2. Crime & Police Accountability "Crackdown on Extortion Gangs": In December 2025, she reported on a syndicate that was blackmailing traffic cops. Following five arrests, the Special CP directed officers to report all such attempts (Dec 12, 2025). "Corruption in the Ranks": She covered the arrest of five Delhi Police personnel by the Vigilance branch following a wave of public complaints (May 19, 2025). Cold Cases & International Murders: She has extensively tracked the case of a man who allegedly killed his wife in London and fled to India, reporting on his "Proclaimed Offender" status and the denial of his anticipatory bail (May 2025). 3. Governance & Public Policy "13,000 Homes for 90,000 Cops": A data-driven feature on why the majority of Delhi Police personnel are forced to live on rent despite the city's housing projects (May 4, 2025). Traffic Decongestion: Using her interest in urban logistics, she detailed how the Traffic Police eased congestion on Vikas Marg by switching off signals and creating U-turns (April 2, 2025). Signature Style Sakshi Chand is known for a data-driven and investigative approach. She frequently uses forensic reports, CCTV analysis, and administrative data to go beyond the "official version" of a crime story. Her work in prison reporting is particularly noted for highlighting the legal and humanitarian conditions of foreign detention centers and local jails. ... Read More

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