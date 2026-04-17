Army officer, kin attacked outside Delhi home: 4 men who helped key accused held, 6 arrested so far

Days after a serving Indian Army officer and his family members were allegedly assaulted by men drinking outside their home in Southwest Delhi’s Vasant Enclave area, the Delhi Police have arrested four more men in the case, taking the total number of arrests in the case to six, officers said on Friday.

The arrested men have been identified as Surjit Singh (36), Sunil Sharma (53), Ashish (32), and Satender (35). The four accused had allegedly reached the site of the incident after two of their acquaintances —- Satender alias Sonu (49) and Sanjay Sharma (56), residents of Mehram Nagar — were confronted by the Army officer and his wife while drinking in a Mercedes outside the couple’s house.

Police had earlier this week arrested Satender alias Sonu, a director at Chaudhary Aviation Pvt Ltd, a firm that provides chartered and cargo flight services and deals in the sale and purchase of aircraft and related parts; and Sanjay who runs a local eatery, Pandit Ji Dhaba, in Mehram Nagar.

“Surjit is known to Sonu, the main accused. All four men (who have now been arrested) were sitting together in Mehram Nagar when the key accused’s call came regarding the quarrel in Vasant Enclave. All of them then went to the spot in Surjit’s car (Hyundai AURA, white colour). Upon reaching there, a fight broke out and they later returned to their homes. Later, as they got to know that a case was filed, they absconded from their homes and were ultimately apprehended and arrested in the case,” DCP (South West) Amit Goel said.

The Army officer’s wife had alleged that she, her husband and their son, a 23-year-old IIT-Delhi graduate, were harassed and assaulted by a group of men drinking outside their residence on April 11. According to her complaint, when she confronted the men over their conduct, she alleged they misbehaved with her and passed inappropriate comments. Alarmed, she called her husband and son for help and also dialled police helpline (112). The family had also alleged police inaction at the time of the incident and delay in medical assistance.

On Monday, the DCP had said a preliminary enquiry showed “lapses on part of the Inspector/Investigation and he has been sent to District Lines.”

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu had expressed deep concern over the incident. He spoke with senior officials of the Delhi Police, directing them to ensure a thorough and swift investigation. The L-G further directed that adequate security be provided to the officer and his family.