Army Major’s wife killed: 9 injuries on body, reveals autopsy

Shailza Dwivedi (39), wife of Army Major Amit Dwivedi who was found murdered near Delhi Cantonment area in June, had a total of nine injury marks on her body, post-mortem report released recently has revealed. Shailza was found dead near Delhi Cantonment Metro station with her throat slit on June 23. She had a stab wound in her neck and multiple injuries on other parts of her body.

A day after the incident, police arrested another Army Major, Nikhil Rai Handa, from Meerut for allegedly murdering her. Sources said the report described the injury in her neck as caused due to a “haemorrhagic shock”, which was “sufficient to cause the death”, adding that it was inflicted by a “sharp-edged weapon”.

Before the alleged attack, Shailza and Handa had a scuffle inside the car, following which Handa stabbed her in the neck. According to police, Shailza had tried to escape after being stabbed, but Handa allegedly run over his vehicle.

Police sources added that Shailza received eight more injuries on her head, hand and back. The autopsy report suggested that all the injuries were caused by a “blunt force trauma” and were “ante-mortem and fresh in nature”.

The autopsy further stated the “possibility of homicide cannot be ruled out”.

A police officer said that results of some forensic reports are still awaited. “Almost all persons connected with the case have been questioned. We have started preparing the chargesheet and will submit before the court soon,” said the officer.

