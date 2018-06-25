Army Major’s wife found with throat slit: ‘Colleague accused of killing woman returned to crime scene, then fled’

Outside DDU Hospital Sunday, where the post-mortem took place. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav) Outside DDU Hospital Sunday, where the post-mortem took place. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

After he allegedly murdered the wife of an Army Major and dumped her body near Delhi Cantt Metro station on Saturday, police said the accused, Major Nikhil Rai Handa (40), returned to the crime scene, but turned back on seeing police personnel. He then allegedly fled to Meerut, from where he was arrested on Sunday morning in connection with the crime.

On Saturday, 35-year-old Shailza Dwivedi was found with her throat slit at Brar Square. Police said that since the area is isolated, nobody spotted her body for a while. Around 1.30 pm, a water tanker driver passing by saw her lying in a pool of blood and made a PCR call.

A police officer involved in the investigation claimed that after allegedly killing the woman, Handa went to the Army Base hospital, where his son is admitted. He then visited the spot around 2 pm, where he spotted police, and went back to his home in south Delhi, police claimed.

“When his father noticed bruises on his forehead, Handa told him he had met with a minor accident. He left for the hospital again around 5 pm, where he saw Shailza’s husband, Amit Dwivedi, with some policemen,” alleged a police officer.

Meanwhile, police said, Handa got a call from his family that some officers had come to the house. “He then went to his uncle’s home in CR Park. Realising that police were on his trail, he left for Meerut Cantonment, where he had been posted for three years,” claimed the officer. Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Vijay Kumar said they pinpointed Handa’s presence at the hospital from CCTV footage. “He did not stay for long as he spotted Dwivedi with policemen, and decided to go to Meerut,” he said.

According to police, around 11 am, Handa had picked up Shailza in his Honda City from the hospital. “They were headed towards the Ring Road when they got into a heated argument… and he allegedly slashed her neck with a knife. Shailza got out of the car and tried to run, but he mowed her down before fleeing from the spot,” alleged a police officer.

Police said two knives have been recovered from his car, which was seized from Meerut Cantonment. “During questioning, he said he stabbed Shailza with a pocket knife. However, we have found bloodstains on the other knife as well. The knives have been sent to a forensic lab for testing. Handa is being questioned, and has been asked to explain why he was carrying knives in the car,” alleged the officer. Police said Handa lives with his wife, two children and parents.

