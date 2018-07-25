Armed with posters and hugs, Delhi Congress hits streets

Congress workers in Connaught Place on Tuesday. (Express Photo/Praveen Khanna) Congress workers in Connaught Place on Tuesday. (Express Photo/Praveen Khanna)

Rahul Gandhi’s gesture of hugging Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the no-confidence vote in Parliament found an echo on the streets of Delhi, as Congress workers gathered at Connaught Place on Tuesday and launched a ‘free hug’ campaign. Holding placards and banners with slogans such as ‘remove enmity, save country’ and photos of Rahul hugging Modi, about 50 Delhi Congress workers hugged people who gathered to see what was happening.

Delhi Congress worker Aniruddh Sharma, who was leading the gathering, said, “Rahul Gandhi told Parliament that only love and compassion can build a nation. We are here to take his message to the people.”

“A hug is a way of giving love. But we also tell people that the idea of India lies in the fact that people from different religions should respect each other’s faith and live in harmony,” he said.

The Delhi Congress plans to take the campaign forward by holding more such gatherings at the city’s Metro stations, and will promote the campaign on social media as well.

“Only recently, a man was killed on suspicion of cow smuggling in Rajasthan. The state doesn’t give a right to take the law into your hands. This is happening due to an atmosphere of fear. The campaign is meant to also tell people that such things will push India backward,” said Congress worker Khateeb Khan.

