Armed robbers hold guard hostage at gunpoint, rob goods worth Rs 30 lakh from Manesar firm

Unidentified armed robbers allegedly held hostage the security guard of an automobile parts manufacturing company in the IMT Manesar area in Gurgaon and decamped with goods worth Rs 30 lakh late Sunday night, police said. The accused are yet to be arrested, they added.

According to officers, the incident took place around 1 am at the company’s unit in Sector 4. In his complaint to the police, the company owner said he got a call from a worker informing him about a robbery at the unit, following which he reached the spot. “The security guard said some armed men barged in and held him hostage at gunpoint. The accused locked the guard in an office after tying his hands and legs. They robbed the store’s goods and raw materials and loaded them on pick-up trucks and escaped,” said the owner, as per the FIR.

The police said the victim has submitted a list of the materials that were taken, including winding wire rolls, raw materials, CCTV DVR, two LED TVs and Rs 5,000 in cash, adding that goods worth over Rs 30 lakh had been robbed.

A police officer said, “Preliminary probe has found that the robbers arrived in three pick-up trucks. We are checking CCTV footage from the area to trace the accused. They are yet to be identified. At the time of the robbery, only the security guard was present at the company.”

A case was registered against the accused under section 395 (dacoity) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Arms Act at IMT Manesar police station.