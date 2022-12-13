scorecardresearch
Armed men set liquor store on fire in Gurgaon, police suspect business rivalry

The incident took place around 10.30 am in Berka village in Bhondsi. The police said that two accused in the case have been identified and efforts are on to arrest them.

The incident took place around 10.30 am in Berka village in Bhondsi. The police said that two accused in the case have been identified and efforts are on to arrest them.

Three armed men barged into a liquor store and set it on fire in Gurgaon on Monday in an alleged case of business rivalry, the police said, adding that the accused are yet to be arrested.

According to the police, the incident took place around 10.30 am in Berka village in Bhondsi.

In the police complaint, liquor shop owner Naveen Yadav said that three men arrived at his shop in a jeep and threatened a salesman on duty. “The men told the salesman that they would now run the store and asked him to leave. The accused were armed and put a lock on the store, claiming that they would now operate it. The accused also threatened to kill me,” Yadav said in the FIR.

“A few minutes later, the accused arrived in an SUV and opened the store. They took cash and some boxes of liquor from the store and when my employee tried to stop them, they assaulted him and set fire to the store. Liquor worth at least Rs 18 lakh had been kept in the store, which was gutted. The accused left after threatening a staffer against reporting the incident to the police,” Yadav added.

Police said an emergency response vehicle stationed near Bhondsi village got information about some miscreants setting fire to a liquor store and rushed to the spot.

“Two accused in the case have been identified and efforts are on to arrest them. We are checking the CCTV footage. It appears to be a case of business rivalry,” Subhash Boken, spokesperson, Gurgaon police, said.

An FIR was registered against the accused under sections 380 (theft in dwelling house etc), 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house etc), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at Bhondsi police station, the police said.

First published on: 13-12-2022 at 10:59:15 am
