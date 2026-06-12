Armed men rob real estate firm employees of Rs 1.5 crore in North Delhi

The staffers were transporting their employer's money when they were intercepted

Written by: Sakshi Chand
2 min readNew DelhiJun 12, 2026 12:42 AM IST
Armed men rob real estate firm employees, Armed men rob delhi real estate firm employees, Armed men delhi firm employees, delhi news, India news, Indian express, current affairsPolice said the employees were travelling on a scooter when the accused intercepted them.
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Two men allegedly robbed Rs 1.5 crore in cash after intercepting two employees of a Paschim Vihar-based real estate firm near the Zakhira flyover in North Delhi on Wednesday afternoon, police said. The accused, who were riding a red Pulsar motorcycle, allegedly threatened the victims with a pistol before fleeing with two bags containing the cash, police said. No arrest has been made so far, they said.

Investigators recovered the magazine of the gun from the spot. They said the incident occurred around 2.10 pm when Nitin and Karan, the employees of the firm, were transporting the money to a cash-in-transit service, identified as RK, at Kucha Ghasi Ram in Chandni Chowk.

Police said the employees were travelling on a scooter when the accused intercepted them.

The accused then fled the scene without retrieving the magazine of the pistol that fell on the road.

The employees alerted the police and their employer immediately after the incident. Teams from the district police, Crime Branch, Special Staff and the Anti Auto Theft Squad (AATS) have been deployed to investigate the case.

“The victims stated that they were carrying cash on behalf of their employer when they were intercepted by the two motorcycle-borne men. One of the accused was armed. A magazine suspected to belong to the weapon used in the crime was recovered from the spot. Multiple teams are examining CCTV footage and other evidence to identify the accused,” a senior police officer said.

Investigators suspect that the robbers may have had prior information about the movement of the cash and that they were following the employees from the firm’s office. Footage of CCTV cameras installed in the office, the route taken by the employees and nearby locations are being analysed.

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Police are also trying to find out if there was a leak in the information regarding the transfer of the money.

An FIR has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sakshi Chand
Sakshi Chand
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Sakshi Chand is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. With over a decade of experience in investigative journalism, she is a leading voice on crime, the prison system, and institutional governance in the National Capital. Professional Background Specialization: Her reporting focus includes high-stakes crime, national security, prison reforms, and traffic governance. Key Coverage: She has been on the frontlines of major events such as the 2G spectrum case, the 2020 North-East Delhi riots, and communal clashes across Uttar Pradesh (Kasganj, Aligarh). Earlier Career: Before joining The Indian Express, she was a reporter for The Times of India. Personal Interests: Outside of her career in journalism, Sakshi is a National-level basketball player and coach, bringing a unique sporting discipline to her professional life. Major Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Her reporting in the latter half of 2025 has been dominated by a major terror investigation and administrative accountability: 1. The Red Fort Blast Investigation Throughout November and December 2025, Sakshi led the coverage of a car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort: Forensic Breakthroughs: She reported on the use of TATP and ammonium nitrate in the IED and identified the shops where raw materials were sourced (Nov 14-16, 2025). The "i20 Route": She meticulously tracked the journey of the vehicle used in the blast, tracing it to a Pulwama-based resident who entered Delhi via the Badarpur toll plaza (Nov 12, 2025). Victim Support: She recently reported on the Delhi Police providing a list of damaged vehicle owners to the Finance Ministry to expedite insurance claims for those caught in the blast (Dec 4, 2025). 2. Crime & Police Accountability "Crackdown on Extortion Gangs": In December 2025, she reported on a syndicate that was blackmailing traffic cops. Following five arrests, the Special CP directed officers to report all such attempts (Dec 12, 2025). "Corruption in the Ranks": She covered the arrest of five Delhi Police personnel by the Vigilance branch following a wave of public complaints (May 19, 2025). Cold Cases & International Murders: She has extensively tracked the case of a man who allegedly killed his wife in London and fled to India, reporting on his "Proclaimed Offender" status and the denial of his anticipatory bail (May 2025). 3. Governance & Public Policy "13,000 Homes for 90,000 Cops": A data-driven feature on why the majority of Delhi Police personnel are forced to live on rent despite the city's housing projects (May 4, 2025). Traffic Decongestion: Using her interest in urban logistics, she detailed how the Traffic Police eased congestion on Vikas Marg by switching off signals and creating U-turns (April 2, 2025). Signature Style Sakshi Chand is known for a data-driven and investigative approach. She frequently uses forensic reports, CCTV analysis, and administrative data to go beyond the "official version" of a crime story. Her work in prison reporting is particularly noted for highlighting the legal and humanitarian conditions of foreign detention centers and local jails. ... Read More

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