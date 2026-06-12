Armed men rob real estate firm employees of Rs 1.5 crore in North Delhi

Police said the employees were travelling on a scooter when the accused intercepted them.

Two men allegedly robbed Rs 1.5 crore in cash after intercepting two employees of a Paschim Vihar-based real estate firm near the Zakhira flyover in North Delhi on Wednesday afternoon, police said. The accused, who were riding a red Pulsar motorcycle, allegedly threatened the victims with a pistol before fleeing with two bags containing the cash, police said. No arrest has been made so far, they said.

Investigators recovered the magazine of the gun from the spot. They said the incident occurred around 2.10 pm when Nitin and Karan, the employees of the firm, were transporting the money to a cash-in-transit service, identified as RK, at Kucha Ghasi Ram in Chandni Chowk.