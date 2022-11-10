Armed men open fire at cash collection agent

Three unidentified men opened fire at a cash collection agent in a lane near Galleria Market in DLF phase 4 area in an alleged robbery attempt on Wednesday afternoon, said police. Police said the agent was unhurt, adding that they had recovered two cartridges.

According to police, the incident took place around 3 pm when the victim, Mahendra Singh Negi, who works with a private company in Gurgaon, was on his way to Supermart after collecting cash from several shops on his motorcycle.

In the FIR, Negi said that he left from his office at 9.30 am and had collected cash from several locations. “Around 3 pm, I was going in a lane behind Galleria market when a motorcycle, on which three men were seated, waylaid me and the accused tried to snatch my bag. When I did not stop, the accused seated pillion on the motorcycle fired twice at me. I fell but I did not let go of the bag, which had Rs 4.29 lakh cash. As people gathered, the accused escaped from the spot. I suffered an injury on my leg,” he said.

Police said the accused were yet to be identified. “Information was received at the control room about a shooting, following which teams rushed to the spot. We are checking CCTVs in the area to trace the accused. The victim did not suffer any gunshot wounds,” said a police officer.

An FIR was registered against the accused under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder), and 398 (attempt to commit robbery or dacoity).