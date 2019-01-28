Armed men loot Rs 2 lakh from Gurgaon farmhouse

Armed men broke into a farmhouse in Gurgaon on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday and robbed its occupants of cash and goods worth around Rs 2,00,000.

According to the FIR, the crime took place at a farmhouse in Ansal Aravali, which had been rented by property dealer Jitendra Thakran, a Sector 46 resident. In his complaint, Thakran stated that he was staying at his farmhouse on Saturday night with his wife and staff.

“Around 12:05 am, four or five armed people broke in and took me, my staff, and a colleague hostage at gunpoint, and beat us up,” he alleged, adding that the men then forcefully took the keys to his Maruti S-Cross car, which was parked in the porch.

The complainant has also alleged the theft of his wallet, which had Rs 45,000 and some “important documents”, and Rs 10,000 that was kept in his wife’s purse, along with an “expensive watch” she was wearing. The perpetrators also allegedly took Rs 13,000, a gold chain, two gold rings, and a watch, from his staff, along with the six phones that belonged to the occupants.

“We have registered a case under various sections of the IPC and the Arms Act. Investigations are on to identify and track down the accused,” said Subhash Boken, PRO of Gurgaon police.