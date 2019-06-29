Armed men barge into Delhi house, shoot at woman and son

A local BJP worker and her son were shot at point-blank range by armed assailants, who barged into their home in Rohini’s Kanjhawala Friday, police said.

Police suspect Raj Rani (60), the BJP Mahila Morcha district chief in Outer Delhi zone, and her son Netrapal (35), who assisted his mother with party matters, were shot over a property-related matter by a relative. Rani sustained a bullet wound to her leg and her son was shot thrice in the stomach.

“The woman is stable, but her son is very critical. The main suspect is related to the family and his address has been traced to Haryana. This shooting was a result of a property dispute,” said DCP (Rohini) S D Mishra.

Police said the main suspect has six criminal cases against him, including one in Delhi. He was out on bail and was supposed to attend a court hearing in the coming days, police said. Police have so far not named the accused.

At the hospital, Rani said, “I have told police about this entire conspiracy to kill my family. They (the assailants) have multiple cases against them.”

Rani’s family said they had drafted a letter to police seeking protection from the accused, after he allegedly sent threat messages over a social networking site. “We were supposed to submit the letter today. I know who tried to kill my wife and son. He has been trying to forcibly take over our property,” said Hawa Singh, Rani’s husband.

The incident took place at 5.11 am, when the accused and at least three other men came in a Scorpio and parked it outside Rani’s house. Rani’s husband was sleeping in the first room, along with his three grandchildren, when he heard the men enter. “They locked my door… I heard gunshots and one of them said, ‘your family is gone, now take care of the children’,” Singh said.

After the shooting, two policemen with SLR rifles have been deputed outside Rani’s house. “We have approached the Haryana Police in connection with the case,” DCP Mishra said.