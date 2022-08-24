scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Armed assailants shoot dead two men in case of ‘mistaken identity’

According to police, they received multiple PCR calls about the shooting around 9.15 pm.

Mangal (left) had a tent business while Joginder ran a garment business

Two men were shot dead and their friend severely injured, in what appears to be a case of mistaken identity, in Outer Delhi’s Bakkarwala. Police said Joginder Kumar (41), Mangal Ram (60), and Mohan Lal (62) were at the former’s home when two unknown assailants broke in on Monday night, chased them and fired over half a dozen bullets before escaping.

Joginder and Mangal were rushed to a hospital by their families but were declared dead on arrival. Mohan is undergoing treatment at a hospital. Police claimed the accused had come to target another person in the locality but mistakenly entered the victim’s house.

No arrests have been made yet. Senior police officers said the assailants were sent by another person, who is also on the run, and that they are looking for the accused.

According to police, they received multiple PCR calls about the shooting around 9.15 pm. DCP (Outer) Sameer Sharma said, “Empty cartridges were found at Joginder’s house and on the street; a total of 9 were recovered. CCTV footage shows two men coming to the area around 9.05 pm. One of the assailants was wearing a black cap and the other sported a muffler. They entered the house and fired at the three men, who were sitting in a room. Lal ran to save his life while the others were shot dead… Within two-three minutes, the assailants are seen running back to the main road.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 23, 2022: Why you should read ‘Collective Conscience of S...Premium
UPSC Key-August 23, 2022: Why you should read ‘Collective Conscience of S...
Yatra as a tightrope walk: Congress treads carefully on Rahul Gandhi&#821...Premium
Yatra as a tightrope walk: Congress treads carefully on Rahul Gandhi&#821...
Adani’s empire is ‘deeply overleveraged,’ Fitch Group unit warnsPremium
Adani’s empire is ‘deeply overleveraged,’ Fitch Group unit warns
Sonali Phogat death: A reminder why Indians above 40 should get heart che...Premium
Sonali Phogat death: A reminder why Indians above 40 should get heart che...

“During investigation, we found that a local had been receiving death threats and extortion calls from a gang over the last month. The assailants are connected to the gang. Their target was the local, but they fired at the victims assuming one of them was him,” added DCP Sharma.

Joginder ran a garment business while Mangal ran a tent business. Mohan, who works as an e-rickshaw driver, said he managed to escape and rushed home where his son, Rajesh, took him to a hospital. Recounting the incident, he said he and Mangal were at Joginder’s house when two men entered and asked about a man named Satish: “Joginder pointed at his deceased father’s photo and said his name was Satish. The assailants then took out their weapons and started firing. Joginder and Mangal collapsed.”

Joginder is survived by his wife, their two sons and a daughter.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, police suspect the accused are involved in another firing incident where a 48-year-old realtor, Amit Gupta, was shot at by two assailants on Tuesday afternoon in Burari. Police said he sustained multiple injuries. “Prima facie… there’s a connection between the two incidents. We are verifying details,” said an officer. Police said they have registered a case of attempt to murder.

More from Delhi

Police said a case has been registered under sections of murder, attempted murder, criminal conspiracy and Arms Act.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 24-08-2022 at 03:25:01 am
Next Story

Delhi to host two art events

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Adani seeks to control NDTV; media group says move without consent

Adani seeks to control NDTV; media group says move without consent

Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for Covid

Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for Covid

India forced Twitter to put agent on payroll, whistleblower says

India forced Twitter to put agent on payroll, whistleblower says

UPSC Key: Why you should read ‘Collective Conscience of Society’

UPSC Key: Why you should read ‘Collective Conscience of Society’

Premium
Explained: Why fisherfolk in Kerala are protesting Adani's Vizhinjam port

Explained: Why fisherfolk in Kerala are protesting Adani's Vizhinjam port

Democracy in disgrace; the lessons Watergate can teach us about prosecuting Trump

Democracy in disgrace; the lessons Watergate can teach us about prosecuting Trump

Premium
Shinde ‘threatens’ Opposition for calling him, his Sena faction 'traitors'

Shinde ‘threatens’ Opposition for calling him, his Sena faction 'traitors'

Pujara slams 90-ball 130, third hundred in Royal London One-Day Cup

Pujara slams 90-ball 130, third hundred in Royal London One-Day Cup

Opinion | India must find way to manage turbulence between US, Russia, China

Opinion | India must find way to manage turbulence between US, Russia, China

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 23: Latest News
Advertisement