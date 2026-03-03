Delhi Police to arm bomb disposal teams with a ‘Tactical Ballistic Shield’. What does it do?

Sources said the TBS is made from a variety of high-strength material that can withstand impact. Twenty four of these shields are currently being tested. (Picture credits: Express Photo)

The Delhi Police’s bomb disposal squads and bomb detection teams will soon get a new line of protective gear — Tactical Ballistic Shields (TBS). These will help prevent injuries and loss of lives in case of explosions, or while explosives are being searched or handled by officers, The Indian Express has learnt.

Twenty four of these shields are currently being tested.

The development comes at a time when the national capital is facing a slew of bomb hoax threats almost every month, often sent to schools and government institutions through emails.

According to a police source, following approval from the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Delhi Police had floated a tender last year to procure the TBS. Following this, the contract was awarded to a defence manufacturing company in India.