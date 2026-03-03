Delhi Police to arm bomb disposal teams with a ‘Tactical Ballistic Shield’. What does it do?

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Delhi Police’s bomb disposal squads and bomb detection teams will soon get a new line of protective gear — Tactical Ballistic Shields (TBS). These will help prevent injuries and loss of lives in case of explosions, or while explosives are being searched or handled by officers, The Indian Express has learnt.
Twenty four of these shields are currently being tested.
The development comes at a time when the national capital is facing a slew of bomb hoax threats almost every month, often sent to schools and government institutions through emails.
According to a police source, following approval from the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Delhi Police had floated a tender last year to procure the TBS. Following this, the contract was awarded to a defence manufacturing company in India.
The shields have been supplied and are currently undergoing testing, said the source. “They will undergo all prescribed testing procedures set by the Bureau of Indian Standards before receiving final approval for use,” an officer said.
So far, the TBS has been widely used by the National Security Guard and other forces conducting anti-terror and counter-insurgency operations. This is the first time the Delhi Police will be using the equipment.
Sources said the TBS is made from a variety of high-strength material that can withstand impact. It also features a bulletproof mirror, allowing the operator to see while moving toward a suspected explosive device.
According to an officer, the TBS will protect bomb squads against gunfire from small weapons, fragments from explosives, flying debris, and the impact of partially detonated or disrupted IEDs (improvised explosive devices).
“While approaching a suspicious object or suspected IED, the shield is used as a ‘mobile cover’. This allows the officer to advance safely in confined spaces such as corridors, staircases, railway coaches, aircraft cabins, buses, or crowded public places,” said the officer.
It is particularly effective during manual intervention, ‘hook-and-line’ operations and ‘disruptor placement’, where the operator is required to work in close proximity to the suspected device, the officer said.
“In scenarios where the suspected IED is in an open area, the shield helps reduce fragmentation injuries and protect vital organs…,” the officer added.
At present, the Delhi Police has around 430 trained personnel — from inspectors to constables — across its eight bomb detection squads and 18 bomb detection teams.
Personnel in these units are tasked with responding immediately to distress calls from any location. Before festivals and during heightened alert situations, they conduct checks and sanitise strategic and high-footfall locations such as markets, malls, and religious places.
In 2024, these units were introduced to new equipment such as deep search metal detectors, remote operated wire cutters, telescopic manipulators, RSP tool kits, search tool kits, and car remote opening tool kits.
430 personnel. They are spread across:
-8 bomb detection squads in Central, Eastern, New Delhi, Southern, Western, Northern Ranges, Transport Range, and Railways
-18 Bomb Detection Teams: 15 for police districts and three units for the Metro, Railway, and Airport.
