Argument over parking takes fatal turn in Saket, former bouncer beaten to death

A 32-year-old man was thrashed to death, allegedly by a group of five-six men, following a fight over a parking space near Saket Metro station in South Delhi. Police further said one of the accused has been arrested while others are on the run.

The deceased, Rohit Kashyap, who earlier worked as a bouncer at a club and a personal security officer (PSO) for a few years, was recently running a food cart in Saket. His family said he was the sole breadwinner and has been working since he lost his father.

According to police, on Friday night, Rohit went out with friends after shutting his shop. The men drove around Saket and went to Nizamuddin. Around 1 am on Saturday, they came back to Saket and were trying to park their car when they got in a fight with the accused, who refused to give them space for parking. Police said both parties started fighting, and the accused allegedly picked up bricks and stones to hit the men.

Police said a PCR call was made at 2.53 am. DCP (South) Benita Mary Jaiker said, “The staff rushed to the spot but the injured had been shifted to Safdarjung Hospital. At 4.49 am, doctors said Rohit succumbed to multiple injuries sustained during the fight.”

Rahul Yadav (23), Rohit’s friend, a taxi business owner said, “We had picked up Rohit and my other friend around midnight. We went for a drive and dinner. We were coming home when one of the accused stopped us from parking. He hurled abuses at me. We went out to confront him but he ran towards his friends. We were outnumbered. They were aggressive and thrashed us with bricks. Rohit was only trying to save me.”

Rahul also alleged the police did not help them. “We saw a policeman and thought he would help us. He left without doing anything. Had he inquired about the situation, I would have told him. It was around 2-3 am when we ourselves picked up Rohit and took him to my office. It was difficult because he weighs around 140 kg. Later, his family was informed,” claimed Rahul.

Delhi Police denied the allegations, and said the policeman on duty had only spotted Rahul who had no injuries. His friends didn’t inform the police on time, they said.

After Rohit was taken to the hospital, a case of murder and attempt to commit culpable homicide was registered at Saket police station. Officers said teams were formed and CCTV footage was scanned to identify the accused.

“With the help of technical surveillance, one of the accused, Priyanshu, 22, was arrested. He confessed he was with his friends when the victim and his friends arrived in a car and were trying to park. Priyanshu said the victim’s friend started honking and disturbing them,” said a police officer.

Family traumatised, say Rohit was their only hope

Since his father’s death 6-7 years ago, Rohit was the only one supporting his younger brothers and mother. Speaking to The Indian Express, Rohit’s brother, Mohit (30), said, “My mother is traumatised. Rohit bhaiya was always nice to everyone and never got into fights. Why would anyone kill over a parking space issue? Also, my brother was only trying to save his friends. I wish he had not joined them that night. He was leaving for home when this happened.”

The family said Rohit has worked hard over the last few years for their livelihood. He first opened a small hotel but suffered losses, and had to shut it. He then worked as a club bouncer and also as a PSO for a property dealer. During the lockdown, he lost these jobs. He then started his own food cart.

“He was passionate about cooking. I would help him at times but he was doing everything. It was going well. We received a call about the incident around 3-4 am. My brother was lying on the road and at his friend’s office for hours. Nobody, including the police, came to help. It was a friend who video-called me and showed me my brother’s body. I was shocked. My mother is still in shock and isn’t speaking to anyone,” added Mohit.