Argument between student, Delhi Civil Defence volunteers turns violent

FIRs have been registered by both parties at the Hauz Khas police station.

A heated argument between a 20-year-old student and Delhi Civil Defence (DCD) volunteers, who were issuing challans to people not wearing masks, turned violent at a traffic signal in South Delhi on Monday.

The DCD volunteers allegedly hit the student with a belt after which, the latter, along with a few other people passing by, “attacked them”.

#JUSTIN:High drama ensued in South Delhi’s IIT gate where the Delhi Civil Defence volunteers were prosecuting people and had a heated argument with a 20-year-old student.DCD volunteer attacked him with a belt and he along with some passersby assaulted them.@IndianExpress,@ieDelhi pic.twitter.com/7PsXKSbbHR — Mahender Singh Manral (@mahendermanral) April 6, 2021

Explaining about the incident, DCP (South), Atul Kumar Thakur, said, “The incident came to light after we received a PCR call at around 3 pm on Monday. The DCD employees, who were issuing challans to people not wearing masks at a traffic signal near the IIT gate, had stopped Gitesh Dagar’s car. He was travelling with his aunt and her daughter from a doctor’s clinic. On stopping the car while the traffic light was green, a vehicle from behind rammed into Dagar’s car following which he came out and started arguing with the volunteers.”

Thakur added, “The DCD volunteers allegedly hit him with a belt. Following this, the student and a few other people, who had gathered there, started beating the volunteers. They have sustained injuries and have been shifted to a hospital for treatment. FIRs have been lodged against both the parties and a probe is on to ascertain what exactly happened.”