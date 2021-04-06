scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, April 06, 2021
Latest news

Argument between student, Delhi Civil Defence volunteers turns violent

The DCD volunteers allegedly hit the student with a belt after which, the latter, along with a few other people passing by, “attacked them”.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
April 6, 2021 11:07:18 am
FIRs have been registered by both parties at the Hauz Khas police station.

A heated argument between a 20-year-old student and Delhi Civil Defence (DCD) volunteers, who were issuing challans to people not wearing masks, turned violent at a traffic signal in South Delhi on Monday.

The DCD volunteers allegedly hit the student with a belt after which, the latter, along with a few other people passing by, “attacked them”.

FIRs have been registered by both parties at the Hauz Khas police station.

Explaining about the incident, DCP (South), Atul Kumar Thakur, said, “The incident came to light after we received a PCR call at around 3 pm on Monday. The DCD employees, who were issuing challans to people not wearing masks at a traffic signal near the IIT gate, had stopped Gitesh Dagar’s car. He was travelling with his aunt and her daughter from a doctor’s clinic. On stopping the car while the traffic light was green, a vehicle from behind rammed into Dagar’s car following which he came out and started arguing with the volunteers.”

Thakur added, “The DCD volunteers allegedly hit him with a belt. Following this, the student and a few other people, who had gathered there, started beating the volunteers. They have sustained injuries and have been shifted to a hospital for treatment. FIRs have been lodged against both the parties and a probe is on to ascertain what exactly happened.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 06: Latest News

Advertisement
x