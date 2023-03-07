Argument over fare: Auto driver stabs 22-year-old woman in Southeast Delhi

scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Mar 07, 2023
A case has been registered after an autorickshaw driver allegedly stabbed a woman following an argument over the fare in Southeast Delhi’s New Friends Colony, police said Tuesday.

According to Deputy Commissioner Of Police (Southeast) Rajesh Deo, at around 8.30 pm on Monday, Mehreen Riyaz, 22, hired an autorickshaw from Shaheen Bagh, where she stayed, to New Friends Colony (NFC) Market.

“After she reached the market in NFC, she had an argument with the autorickshaw driver over the fare. The driver got infuriated and attacked her with a sharp object due to which she received injuries on her lower abdomen,” the DCP said, adding that the victim was taken to a hospital where she is under treatment.

The driver has been booked on charges of assault and efforts are on to trace him, the police said.

First published on: 07-03-2023 at 10:48 IST
