Area around dumping site to be developed as model villages: DM

The decision was taken by the standing committee last week.

Two days after garbage disposal stopped at the site in Sector 123, where a waste-to-energy plant was being constructed, a committee is being formed to look for alternate sites, Noida Authority officials said. “The villages surrounding the new site will be adopted and developed into model villages. It is an issue of the city and the city itself will have to find a solution,” said Gautam Buddha Nagar district magistrate BN Singh.

“A committee of all stakeholders comprising RWAs, village committees, politicians, media persons among others will be formed. The committee will take feedback from people on the alternate site,” he said. The DM added that “a package” will be provided to residents which will comprise health, education and employment benefits and will ensure that all environment and health concerns regarding the WTE project among locals are resolved.

The move came hours after a letter was sent to the DM from Noida Authority. Earlier this month, a protest by residents had turned violent after stones were pelted at police teams near the site.

