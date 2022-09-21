scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 20, 2022

Are streetlights working? Govt plans to geotag all, use software to keep track

PWD maintains 1,400 km of Delhi's key stretches. Besides civil maintenance, it also looks after the streetlights.

The software will also inform officials when a streetlight stops working so that it can be repaired quickly. (Representational/File)

The Delhi government’s Public Works Department is planning to geotag all streetlights on its roads and create a centralised software to track their working. The aim, officials said, is to eliminate dark spots and create safe spaces for people, especially women, on Delhi roads.

The software will also inform officials when a streetlight stops working so that it can be repaired quickly.

“Under the project, all streetlights and electric poles will be identified and geo-tagged and will be connected to a software along with the locations, so the engineers immediately get a notification if any streetlight is not working, or there is a dark spot or people file any complaint… Currently, the project is in initial stages but once the process begins, an app may also be created through which the officials concerned will get notification and get the lights repaired within 24 hours,” said a senior PWD official.

Recently, the Delhi Police along with an NGO identified about 1,000 dark spots in Delhi, following which the Lieutenant Governor Vinai K Saxena directed all road owning agencies, including PWD and MCD, to remove dark spots and make the roads safer for women and children.

Officials added, “The work on the project has started on the ground. All the divisional officials/engineers concerned have been asked to provide a list of street lights, poles and their locations. The ground work will be completed soon and once it is done, the tendering process will start to develop a centralised software system. Once the streetlights are centralisted, the dark spots will come down as well.”

Officials said that non-functioning streetlights will be repaired within 24 hours of the complaint being received.

As per officials, there are 1 lakh lamp poles situated on the PWD roads and the department received about 435 complaints till September 20. Of these, 147 complaints are still pending. It received a total 657 complaints regarding streetlights in August.

First published on: 21-09-2022 at 02:06:23 am
