Aravallis, education, hospitals: AAP, JJP’s many promises for Haryana voters

The amendment to the Punjab Land Preservation Act (PLPA), shifting of the Kherki Dhaula toll plaza and condition of schools and hospitals will be some of the issues on which the Aam Aadmi Party and Jannayak Janta Party alliance will fight the Lok Sabha polls in Gurgaon. This was revealed by senior leaders of the two parties in Gurgaon, during a joint press conference Tuesday.

Slamming sitting MP Rao Inderjit Singh, AAP’s Haryana state spokesperson Ranbir Singh Rathi, said, “He had promised to bring Metro connectivity in Gurgaon, but the Metro has not been extended even by an inch. Even the DPR (detailed project report) has not been passed.”

“Issues he spoke of were environment, infrastructure and water supply. Not even one thing has been done. Instead, they passed the PLPA Amendment. Aravalli is our lifeline here. If this government finishes that, there is no bigger disaster,” he said.

Reiterating these points, AAP district head Mahesh Yadav said, “Gurgaon’s name has changed, but the condition has not improved. Kherki Dhaula toll has been a major problem but, till today, it is still there and running. The condition of the Civil Hospital is also very bad and, until today, no MP has come and seen it.”

JJP district president Sube Singh focused more on the future. “We will focus on schools and hospitals and bring about massive improvement in these areas, like AAP has done in Delhi. We will also focus on security for women, and increase this to an extent that it is the goons, and not the women, who will think twice before venturing out after 10 pm,” he said.

District leaders also said a decision on which party will contest from which seat will be taken by the central leadership by “tomorrow evening”. While AAP will contest from three seats, JJP will fight from seven.

“We have held these joint press conferences all across Haryana, so that our parties can make a coordination committee and give clarity on the issues on which we are fighting the polls. Once the seat and candidate is decided, we will start full-fledged campaigning,” said Rathi.