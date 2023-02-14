scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023
Aravalli jungle safari: Haryana CM conducts aerial survey of area earmarked

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. (PTI)

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and his deputy Dushyant Chautala Sunday conducted an aerial inspection of the area earmarked for the development of the proposed jungle safari, which will be developed on about 10,000 acres in Gurgaon and Nuh districts in the Aravalli mountain range.

Officials said Khattar and Chautala held a meeting with the officials of district administration and the forest department and gave directions on the marking of the areas and other works on the site earmarked for the proposed project.

Khattar said, “On the one hand, the development of jungle safari will help in preserving this mountain range, and on the other hand, several people from Delhi and neighbouring areas will visit here, which will help the locals in getting ample employment opportunities.”

Khattar said that the state government has formulated a homestay policy aimed at promoting tourism in Haryana and providing employment opportunities to the villagers. “Tourists will also get a chance to get acquainted with the local culture,” he added.

Last year, the Haryana government had announced plans to develop a curated jungle safari park — reportedly the largest outside of Africa — spread over 10,000-acres in the Aravalli range, covering parts of Gurgaon and Nuh districts.

First published on: 14-02-2023 at 09:32 IST
