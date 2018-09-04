Aqua Line by October, focus now on last-mile connectivity

Trial on the line had commenced on August 20. Gajendra Yadav Trial on the line had commenced on August 20. Gajendra Yadav

The Aqua Line of the NCR’s Metro network connecting Noida to Greater Noida is expected to be opened for public use in October, officials said. The 29.7-km line, which has been under construction since 2015, is expected to benefit residents of Greater Noida, by connecting the city’s vast stretches and integrating it more firmly with the capital.

The Rs 5,503 crore project will run from the depot station in Greater Noida’s Theta to Noida’s Sector 71, and will comprise 21 stations. Six of these stations will operate in Greater Noida, and will pass through Delta 1, Alpha 1 and 2, Pari Chowk and Knowledge Park 2, while the remaining 15 will operate from Noida Sector 149 to Noida Sector 71, and will pass through Sectors 144, 137, 81 and 50, among others.

Eleven trains will ply on this line; the frequency with which they will operate, however, is yet to be decided. While the line will not directly connect with any of the existing ones on the Delhi Metro network, P D Upadhyay, executive director of the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC), said that upcoming extension on the Blue Line will enable commuters on the Aqua Line to change over to it, which will then connect them to the capital. “The DMRC is currently working on constructing six additional stations to extend the Blue Line from Noida City Centre to Electronic City,” Upadhyay said.

Regarding last-mile connectivity, Upadhyay said, “We have hired the Institute of Urban Transport — a body under the central Ministry of Urban Development — to make traffic simulation plans of the stations. In order to avoid chaos outside stations, we will have a dedicated bus lane, a lane for intermediary transport like rickshaws, and a designated space for vendors. We have also instructed the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) to prepare a survey and determine the requirement of feeder buses at stations, on the basis of which we will procure buses. All this should be ready by the time the line is opened to public.”

The construction of Aqua Line has been carried out by the DMRC, with the NMRC holding administrative control over it. Through an MoU signed between the two bodies, DMRC will be in charge of operations for a year, following which the NMRC will take over.

The trial run of the line had commenced on August 20, and the project is awaiting clearance from the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety and the Research and Design Standards Organisation.

