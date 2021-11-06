AQI severe in Noida and Ghaziabad two days after Diwali, some relief expected on Sunday

Two days after Diwali, pollution in Noida and Ghaziabad continued to remain in the ‘severe’ range. According to officials, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in both districts is at an average of 430 and may see a dip if pollution is controlled on Saturday night.

Noida recorded an alarming AQI of 470 while it peaked to 419 in Ghaziabad on the day of Diwali. The levels fluctuated between the ‘very poor’ and ‘severe’ category for the next 48 hours.

“We have to monitor the air quality closely on Saturday night. While crackers have contributed majorly to the pollution, the lack of winds and calm temperature in the night allows the dust to settle, adding to the spike. From Sunday onwards, the situation will improve considerably. In the afternoon, one of the stations recorded AQI less than 350 which is a sign of major relief,” said Utsav Sharma, Asst Engineer, UP Pollution Control Board.

As per CPCB figures, AQI in Indirapuram was 458 while it was 442 at Noida’s Sector 62 on Saturday evening. In Noida’s Sector 116, AQI peaked at 483 at around 12 pm on Saturday.

“We have directed all stakeholders to observe activities in their respective areas. We are starting to see a dip in the AQI, and we are hopping the trend will continue. The pollution control board and other authorities are looking at industrial activities to see if the NGT rules are being implemented. Strict enforcement of anti-pollution provisions will be carried out,” said Suhas LY, District Magistrate, Gautam Buddh Nagar.

Officials stated that lack of wind is a major cause of AQI escalating in a particular region. “Vehicular movement was less during Diwali and now it will increase. Labourers were also on leave which meant most industrial activities were also halted. It is important now to focus on them to ensure levels continue to drop,” said Sharma.

In several areas, water sprinkling and cleaning are also taking place as added measures. “We are locating specific areas where there has been a sizeable contribution to pollution. In those places, we are sending water tankers to dissipate dirt. We also have a helpline through which people can inform us of pollution causing activities and teams will be deployed to take necessary measures,” said KR Varma, DGM, Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority.

Noida Police filed 114 cases and action was taken against 142 persons in connection with sale of prohibited firecrackers against UP government and NGT norms.