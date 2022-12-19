scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 19, 2022

AQI ‘severe’ in Delhi, but no plans for restrictions yet

While the air quality index (AQI) in Delhi remains in the ‘severe’ category, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has decided that it will not invoke restrictions under stage-3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

Under the revised GRAP, which is in place this year, restrictions under stage-3 or the ‘severe’ category are to be invoked three days ahead of when the AQI is likely to hit the ‘severe’ category based on forecasts. AQI over 401 is considered to be ‘severe’.

The 24-hour average AQI at 9 am on Monday was 406. According to the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) 4 pm bulletin, it was 410, still in the ‘severe’ category. At 6 pm, the 24-hour average was 406.

According to a communication issued by the CAQM, the rationale behind not invoking restrictions under the ‘severe’ category of GRAP is that “the forecast does not predict any deterioration and overall AQI of Delhi is predicted to further improve from tonight/tomorrow”. The communication pointed to a “decreasing trend” in the AQI from 411 at 3 pm to 408 at 5 pm and 406 at 6 pm.

The spike in pollution levels in Delhi is on account of a dip in temperature, calm winds and poor mixing layer height, and the wind speed is likely to pick up pace bringing the AQI down to the ‘very poor’ category from Tuesday, according to the CAQM.

Stages 1 and 2 of GRAP will remain in place in Delhi-NCR.

The CAQM last invoked steps under stage-3 of GRAP on December 4, when the AQI had already turned ‘severe’. This was revoked on December 7. Restrictions under stage-3 include a ban on construction and demolition activities except for certain projects. It also makes a provision for state governments to impose a ban on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers.

First published on: 19-12-2022 at 07:55:50 pm
