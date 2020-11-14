AQI sees dip, crackers on Diwali expected to make it much worse

Air pollution in Delhi. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna)

Delhi’s air quality dipped slightly Friday, with the wind blowing from the northwest direction, helping transport pollutants caused by stubble burning to the Delhi-NCR region. On Thursday, the average air quality index (AQI) for the city was 314. On Friday, it dipped to 339 — both remaining in the ‘very poor’ category. Of 36 monitoring sites in Delhi, four — ITO, Anand Vihar, Jahangirpuri and Bawana — were severely polluted Friday.

“Air quality is predicted to deteriorate and remain at the higher-end of the ‘very poor’ level in the absence of additional emissions due to fireworks during Diwali. The impact of stubble burning on AQI is expected to increase from negligible to moderate for the next two days. Although the level of PM2.5 is predicted to be at the edge of ‘very poor’ to ‘severe’, it is expected to be much better, compared to the past four years around the Diwali period with 0% firecracker emission scenario. Fire counts are declining (1,447 on Thursday)… percentage share was 14%,” SAFAR officials said.

The Central Pollution Control Board has asked all State Pollution Control Board (SPCBs), Pollution Control Committees and Regional Directorates of CPCB to conduct ambient air quality monitoring at two or three locations for two weeks – seven days before and after Diwali — to study the impact of pollutants.

The city’s air quality will start improving from November 15 afternoon onwards. “Moderate easterly boundary layer winds are likely, with only marginal stubble impact, provided there is no firecracker emission. Isolated rainfall under the influence of a fresh western disturbance by November 16 is also expected. These factors will help bring AQI to the lower end of ‘very poor’ by Monday,” SAFAR officials said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd