scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 03, 2022

AQI ‘moderate’ in Delhi, ‘poor’ in other parts of NCR

Since the AQI is not forecasted to reach the ‘poor’ category in the next few days, measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) are unlikely to kick in.

delhi pollutionThe air quality in other parts of the NCR has begun turning ‘poor’. (File )

While Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) remains in the ‘moderate’ category, the air quality in other parts of the NCR has begun turning ‘poor’.

According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) bulletins, the air quality in Greater Noida and Ghaziabad was in the ‘poor’ category on Sunday. The AQI in Greater Noida was 220, while it was 207 in Ghaziabad.

The AQI in Delhi was 181, in the ‘moderate’ category on Sunday, with PM10, PM2.5 and ozone as the main pollutants. The AQI in Delhi has remained in the ‘moderate’ category from September 27 onwards.

At most monitoring stations in the city, the 24-hour average AQI at 9 am on Monday was in the ‘moderate’ category, except for Anand Vihar, where the 24-hour average AQI was 378, in the ‘very poor’ category.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Express Investigation: In groundwater near a Delhi landfill, heavy metals...Premium
Express Investigation: In groundwater near a Delhi landfill, heavy metals...
Govt eyes tax breaks for more non-polluting tech in auto sectorPremium
Govt eyes tax breaks for more non-polluting tech in auto sector
Fodder inflation at 9-yr high, late rains, crop damage deepen crisisPremium
Fodder inflation at 9-yr high, late rains, crop damage deepen crisis
Pak is not as dominant… I keep saying it is Indo-Pac with a ‘c’ and...Premium
Pak is not as dominant… I keep saying it is Indo-Pac with a ‘c’ and...

A forecast issued by the Air Quality Early Warning System on Sunday indicates that the AQI in Delhi could remain in the upper end of the ‘moderate’ category on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. It is likely to remain in the ‘moderate’ to ‘satisfactory’ category for seven days subsequently, going by the forecast.

Since the AQI is not forecasted to reach the ‘poor’ category in the next few days, measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) are unlikely to kick in. Measures under the plan will begin to be implemented three days ahead of when the AQI is likely to dip to be in the ‘poor’ category.

Light rainfall is a possibility in Delhi from October 5 to 9, keeping pollution levels below the ‘poor’ threshold. While light rainfall is on the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast on October 5 and 6, light to moderate rainfall is likely on October 7.

More from Delhi
Advertisement

Last week, in an air quality outlook for the months of October and November, the SAFAR forecasting system had said that post withdrawal of the monsoon, the prevalent anticyclonic circulation would make the atmosphere stable resulting in a “mild deterioration” in AQI earlier than last year, with effect from October 10.

First published on: 03-10-2022 at 10:41:17 am
Next Story

DU Admission 2022: Step-by-step guide to filling college and programme preferences on Delhi University’s CSAS portal

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 03: Latest News
Advertisement