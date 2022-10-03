AQI ‘moderate’ in Delhi, ‘poor’ in other parts of NCR

While Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) remains in the ‘moderate’ category, the air quality in other parts of the NCR has begun turning ‘poor’.

According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) bulletins, the air quality in Greater Noida and Ghaziabad was in the ‘poor’ category on Sunday. The AQI in Greater Noida was 220, while it was 207 in Ghaziabad.

The AQI in Delhi was 181, in the ‘moderate’ category on Sunday, with PM10, PM2.5 and ozone as the main pollutants. The AQI in Delhi has remained in the ‘moderate’ category from September 27 onwards.

At most monitoring stations in the city, the 24-hour average AQI at 9 am on Monday was in the ‘moderate’ category, except for Anand Vihar, where the 24-hour average AQI was 378, in the ‘very poor’ category.

A forecast issued by the Air Quality Early Warning System on Sunday indicates that the AQI in Delhi could remain in the upper end of the ‘moderate’ category on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. It is likely to remain in the ‘moderate’ to ‘satisfactory’ category for seven days subsequently, going by the forecast.

Since the AQI is not forecasted to reach the ‘poor’ category in the next few days, measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) are unlikely to kick in. Measures under the plan will begin to be implemented three days ahead of when the AQI is likely to dip to be in the ‘poor’ category.

Light rainfall is a possibility in Delhi from October 5 to 9, keeping pollution levels below the ‘poor’ threshold. While light rainfall is on the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast on October 5 and 6, light to moderate rainfall is likely on October 7.

Last week, in an air quality outlook for the months of October and November, the SAFAR forecasting system had said that post withdrawal of the monsoon, the prevalent anticyclonic circulation would make the atmosphere stable resulting in a “mild deterioration” in AQI earlier than last year, with effect from October 10.