AQI in Poor category, likely to worsen: Dip in temperature, rain await Delhi-NCR

Over the next three days, Delhi and its adjoining areas are likely to see a drop in temperature, accompanied by intermittent light rain, cloudy sky and fog, with the air quality expected to deteriorate towards the weekend, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) said on Wednesday.
The IMD issued a yellow alert for Thursday, warning of moderate fog at many places in the Capital. Shallow to moderate fog is expected during morning over the next six days, except on January 31 and February 1, it added.
The sky will remain generally cloudy through the week in Delhi, with a possibility of very light rain accompanied by thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) on the night of January 31, and one or two spells of light rain on February 1.
Rainfall is also expected in Gurgaon, Noida and neighbouring areas on February 2, the IMD added.
The IMD said a western disturbance persisting as a cyclonic circulation over Jammu and its neighbourhood, along with a trough extending from southeast Uttar Pradesh to north interior Karnataka, is influencing weather over North India. A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect Northwest India from the night of January 30.
As a result, the department forecast a fall in minimum temperatures by 4-6°C over the next three days, followed by a rise of 5-7°C thereafter. Consequently, minimum temperatures are likely to remain below normal by three degrees Celsius during the next three days and appreciably above normal afterwards.
On Wednesday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 18.4 degrees Celsius, 3.7 notches below the season’s average. The minimum temperature settled at 12.6 degrees Celsius, 4.2 notches above the season’s average.
The average Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi, meanwhile, was recorded at 255 in the ‘Poor’ category at 4 pm, the Central Pollution Control Board said. It was a slight improvement since Tuesday’s 336 (Very Poor).
While Noida recorded an AQI of 217 (Poor), down from 331 (Very Poor) on Tuesday, Gurgaon settled at 267 (Poor), compared to 306 (Very Poor) a day earlier. The dip in AQI was attributed to strong easterly winds up to 30 kmph prevailing in Delhi.
According to IITM, Delhi’s AQI is likely to remain in the Poor category on January 28 and 29, before deteriorating to Very Poor range on January 30 and 31. The AQI is likely to fluctuate between Very Poor and Poor over the next six days.
