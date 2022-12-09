‘Appointments smack of nepotism’: Court charges DCW chief Maliwal

Observing that appointments made in Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) “clearly reflect nepotism”, a Delhi court has framed charges against its chief Swati Maliwal and three others for allegedly obtaining pecuniary advantages for Maliwal and AAP acquaintances, who were allegedly appointed to different posts of the women’s body without following the due process.

Special Judge Dig Vinay Singh framed charges under section 120-B (punishment for criminal conspiracy) and multiple offences under Prevention of Corruption Act against Maliwal, and DCW members Promila Gupta, Sarika Chaudhary and Farheen Malick.

Looking into the circumstances around which three persons were recruited to the posts of research assistant, media advocacy officer and personal assistant, the court said “the manner in which these three appointments were made in an opaque manner and without advertisement of vacancies, etc clearly reflects nepotism”.

Dealing with a case of a data operator’s recruitment, the court said, “There is no clarity as to under what circumstance he applied for the post and why his name was considered in exclusion to all others. It also prima facie smacks of nepotism.”

The court said “merely because DCW had been pursuing the government to fill up vacant posts, which was not timely complied with by the government, did not give any right to the DCW to make arbitrary appointments”.

“The above-mentioned facts create a strong suspicion that recruitments to various posts were made during impugned tenure of the accused for different remunerations in arbitrary manner, violating all rules and regulations in which the near and dear ones were appointed and remunerations were given to them from public exchequer,” the court said.

The lawyers for the accused had argued that there is no evidence of criminal conspiracy between them. The court, however, said, “Circumstances do prima facie strongly indicate such a conspiracy between the accused.” The court looked into minutes of meetings held on various dates from February 26, 2016 to August 9, 2016 by DCW, in which various decisions on appointments, enhancement of remuneration were undertaken by the accused.

It said: “Several persons were appointed and remuneration was arbitrarily increased, as also the minutes dated 01.03.2016 regarding appointment (to the post of Member Secretary) to which all the four accused are signatories are enough to prima facie point to a strong suspicion that the appointments in question were made by the accused persons in agreement with each other.”

The case was registered on complaint of former MLA Barkha Singh Shukla, who made allegations of irregularities in DCW during Maliwal’s tenure. The Anti Corruption Branch investigated the case and filed a chargesheet against the four accused. The agency claimed that against 26 sanctioned posts, the accused appointed 87 persons in the DCW during the impugned tenure, out of whom most were acquaintances or party workers or associated with Maliwal and AAP.

Meanwhile, DCW member Vandana Singh said, “Over the past six years, DCW has handled over a lakh cases. It’s the country’s only commission that works so actively. This is a political conspiracy. The case has been filed on complaint of former DCW chief Barkha Shukla, who in her 8-year tenure, handled just one case…”