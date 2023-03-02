scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 02, 2023
Appoint officer to ensure compliance with mandate of law: Court to Delhi police chief

Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala Wednesday was hearing the examination of a photographer who had handed some riot-related photos to the police. It transpired during the hearing that a certificate under section 65B of the Indian Evidence Act was not obtained in this case.

"The Commissioner of Police is called upon to make enquiry behind reasons for such omission on the part of the responsible officer and to take suitable corrective steps... Commissioner of Police is called upon to get this job done through some responsible officer for all riots cases, that is, the compliance to mandate of law and of directions given by this court. The court would expect acknowledgement and a report from the Commissioner...," the court said.

Noting that despite reminding the police on multiple occasions, witnesses were produced without complying with the court’s directions, a court asked the Delhi Police Commissioner to appoint a responsible officer for all Northeast Delhi riots cases.

ASJ Pramachala said, “This is a very perturbing situation that for around six months, this court had been repeating the same directions and communicating such directions to higher officers.” The judge said that “with all impunity prosecution takes the stand” that necessary certificate was not obtained which it knows “is necessary for examination of such a photographer”. The court said it was compelled to seek a report by Delhi Police Commissioner since it has in the past asked for reports from DCP (NE) and Crime Branch “to explain the steps taken by them for compliance of directions given by this court, and the net result is before the court”.

“The Commissioner of Police is called upon to make enquiry behind reasons for such omission on the part of the responsible officer and to take suitable corrective steps… Commissioner of Police is called upon to get this job done through some responsible officer for all riots cases, that is, the compliance to mandate of law and of directions given by this court. The court would expect acknowledgement and a report from the Commissioner…,” the court said.

First published on: 02-03-2023 at 05:51 IST
