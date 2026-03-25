Appoint nodal officers to tackle racism faced by people from Northeast: MHA to cities in NCR

Delhi already has a nodal officer at the rank of Joint Commissioner, who coordinates with all 15 police districts in the national capital to deal with such cases of racial discrimination and other issues.

Noida, Ghaziabad and other cities in the National Capital Region (NCR) should appoint nodal officers to address issues, such as discrimination, faced by the people from Northeast: this is what the Union Home Ministry recommended recently at a key meeting, The Indian Express has learnt. A large number of people from the Northeastern states live in the NCR, said officials, adding that Delhi and Gurgaon already have such nodal officers. The meeting was led by a Supreme Court-appointed monitoring committee for the welfare of people from Northeastern states.

One of the members of the monitoring committee, J Maivio, confirmed to The Indian Express that the recommendation was made. The committee, he added, will soon recommend the appointment of nodal officers in other states, and metropolitan cities in the country, where people from the Northeast reside in large numbers.The committee convenes regularly, mostly on a monthly basis, to monitor progress in resolving such complaints and to oversee government initiatives aimed at curbing incidents of racial discrimination, violence, and atrocities.