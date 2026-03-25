Appoint nodal officers to tackle racism faced by people from Northeast: MHA to cities in NCR

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Noida, Ghaziabad and other cities in the National Capital Region (NCR) should appoint nodal officers to address issues, such as discrimination, faced by the people from Northeast: this is what the Union Home Ministry recommended recently at a key meeting, The Indian Express has learnt. A large number of people from the Northeastern states live in the NCR, said officials, adding that Delhi and Gurgaon already have such nodal officers. The meeting was led by a Supreme Court-appointed monitoring committee for the welfare of people from Northeastern states.
One of the members of the monitoring committee, J Maivio, confirmed to The Indian Express that the recommendation was made. The committee, he added, will soon recommend the appointment of nodal officers in other states, and metropolitan cities in the country, where people from the Northeast reside in large numbers.The committee convenes regularly, mostly on a monthly basis, to monitor progress in resolving such complaints and to oversee government initiatives aimed at curbing incidents of racial discrimination, violence, and atrocities.
Sources said the MHA has also directed the Delhi Police to hold discussions with their counterparts in the NCR to ensure the appointments for better coordination and the welfare of people from the northeastern states, Gorkhas from Darjeeling, and Ladakhis. Subsequently, the Delhi Police coordinated with their counterparts in Noida and Ghaziabad regarding the MHA directive, sources added.
As per an officer, around 15 lakh people from the region are living in Delhi-NCR. The majority of them reside in Delhi and Gurgaon while a significant number also live in Ghaziabad and Faridabad, an officer said.
Delhi already has a nodal officer at the rank of Joint Commissioner, who coordinates with all 15 police districts in the national capital to deal with such cases of racial discrimination and other issues.
The Delhi Police too has a unit called the Special Police Unit for the North Eastern Region (SPUNER), comprising around 80 personnel and overseen by officers of the rank of Joint Commissioner and Special Commissioner. This unit assists the local police in matters related to the northeastern states. The Capital saw two cases in February and March in which students and a lawyer from Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur allegedly became victims of racial attacks, respectively.
Meanwhile, the Gurugram Police has a helpline for people from the Northeast, handled by an officer of Deputy Commissioner rank. However, police in Noida and Ghaziabad currently do not have such a helpline or any designated nodal officer for the Northeastern community.
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