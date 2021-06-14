Appoint Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker: Congress to Om Birla

Congress leader Chowdhury, in his letter, said that the Office of Deputy Speaker continuing to remain vacant is not in consonance with what has been envisaged under the Constitution as also well-established conventions.

With the post of Deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha lying vacant for the last two years, Congress leader in the lower house Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Monday wrote to Speaker Om Birla asking him to adhere to the constitutional mandate and elect a deputy speaker in the Monsoon session of Parliament.

“I had, on more than one occasion in the past, both formally and informally, impressed upon you the need for completing the process of electing the Deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha, as mandated under the Constitution. Although more than two years have passed since the constitution of the seventeenth Lok Sabha, we are in a unique and unprecedented situation where the office of the Deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha continues to remain vacant,” he wrote.

Arguing that the Deputy Speaker has an important role in ensuring that the “varied functions” of the Parliament are discharged effectively and that the business of the House is conducted in a manner befitting the needs of India’s representative democracy, he said: “It is also a very well established convention that the position of Deputy Speaker is offered to the Opposition Party.”

“Going by the Constitutional provisions and well established tradition and conventions, I would request you to ensure that necessary steps are taken for electing the Deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha in the ensuing Monsoon Session of Parliament. By way of abiding by the tradition of ensuring that the Deputy Speaker comes from the Opposition Benches, we will be upholding the established tenets of our Parliamentary,” Chowdhury has written.

The post of Deputy Speaker has been lying vacant since the constitution of the 17th Lok Sabha in 2019. Congress leaders argued that the post of Deputy Speaker has not remained vacant for such a long time in the recent past.

They said the Deputy Speaker was elected within three months of the constitution of the Lok Sabha during the UPA I and II. Even in Narendra Modi government’s first innings, they said AIADMK’s M Thambidurai was elected deputy speaker just three months after the 16th Lok Sabha was constituted.