How to apply to DU as admission process starts Monday

The undergraduate admission process at Delhi University against the first cut-off list begins on Monday. Like last year, this leg of the process will also be conducted completely online. The schedule is tight and there are several things that applicants need to be aware of.

Students can begin applying for the course and college of their choice on Monday morning and have until 11.59 pm on Wednesday to do so. Colleges need to complete approvals against these applications by 5 pm on Thursday.

Candidates will have to log in to their DU admission dashboard and select the college and programme to which they want to apply and qualify for, as per the first cut-off and eligibility criteria. They can only apply for admission to one programme and college.

After colleges receive the application, they will verify the application and uploaded documents.

If the college finds that certain necessary documents are lacking, they will contact the candidate on their registered phone number or email ID so they can provide the required documents directly to the college online. Candidates will be able to check the status of their application on the dashboard.

Every college has set up a grievance redressal committee. If a candidate’s application has been rejected and they are not satisfied by the reason given by the college, they can address the committee through contact details available on the college’s website.

If the application is approved, the candidate will have to pay their fees online through a link that will be provided to them on the dashboard before 5 pm on October 8. Once that is completed, the candidate will be granted provisional admission to the college.

On October 9, the university will declare its second cut-off list. Candidates who took admission against the first list and qualify in the second list to a college and course that they prefer may apply for admission under the latter, but will first have to cancel their admission in the first college. The option to cancel their admission will be available on the dashboard and a non-refundable cancellation fee of Rs 1,000 will be levied. After this, candidates will have to repeat the admission process with their preferred college.

An important point regarding second list admission is that if a student was eligible to a course and college in the first list, they cannot take admission to it in the second list.

For instance, if the first cut-off for a course in a college was 99% and the second cut-off is 98.5%, only those with 98.5% and above, but less than 99% are eligible for admission there against the second list. This means that once a candidate is eligible for admission to a particular course and college against a particular cut-off list, they will not be eligible for admission to the same course and college combination in subsequent cut-off lists.

Candidates must also be careful with the cancel option. Once cancelled, admission cannot be restored. Also, if a candidate cancels their admission after applying against a cut-off, they cannot apply for admission elsewhere in the same cut-off list.

For candidates who have applied for the Sports and ECA quotas, the merit list for these supernumerary seats will be released only after the third cut-off list is out. Till then, they are free to seek admission to colleges on the basis of the general cut-off, if they are eligible.

How to secure admission

Candidates have to login to the admission portal https://ugadmission.uod.ac.in/ where they filled their forms

Select the course and college you are eligible for as per the cut off list

Upload any documents such as the original mark sheet or pass certificate from the school board, which have not been uploaded so far and apply for the course and college.

The college will verify if you are eligible for admission and you will be intimated of the acceptance or rejection through the dashboard. The college has to provide a reason for rejecting your application

Once admission is approved, you will get a link to pay the fee and secure admission

The entire process is online.

In the first list, students can apply for admission between October 4 and October 6. Payment of fee can be done till October 8.