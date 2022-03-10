Applications for Delhi nursery EWS admissions to begin on March 22

Online application for admissions to entry-level seats in Delhi’s private schools under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS)/Disadvantaged Groups (DG) and Children with Special Needs (CWSN) categories for the year 2022-2023 will open on March 22, officials have said.

Applications for these seats will begin online from March 22 and the last date for this is April 4. The date of the first round of centralised computerised draw of lots will be conducted on April 11.

Because of large numbers of seats under EWS/DG and CWSN categories remaining vacant even after December 31, 2021, applications and a computerised draw of lots for the 2021-2022 academic year took place as late as March 2022, with the next academic month due to begin on April 1.

According to the provisions of the Right to Education Act, admissions to 25 per cent of seats at entry-level classes at private schools are reserved for students EWS/DG students and CWSN. And 22 per cent of the seats are reserved for EWS admissions and 3 per cent for EWS admissions.

EWS refers to children whose annual family income is less than Rs. 1 lakh and DG refers to SC/ST/OBC Non-Creamy layer/ Orphan and Transgender and children living with or affected by HIV. These admissions are for entry-level classes in private schools in the city—nursery, KG or class I as the case may be.