Tuesday, Dec 20, 2022

Applications to Delhi government’s Schools of Specialized Excellence open today

After application process, the admission test will tentatively be conducted in the first week of February.

Admissions will be conducted for 4410 seats across these 36 schools. (Express file photo by Amit Mehra, representational)
Applications for admissions to the Delhi government’s Schools of Specialized Excellence (SoSEs) open Tuesday and will continue until January 20. Admissions will be conducted for 4410 seats across these 36 schools. After the application process, the admission test will tentatively be conducted in the first week of February.

Admissions to these specialised schools are only conducted at the Class 9 level. There are 36 SoSEs for five domains for which admissions will be conducted: STEM, Humanities, Performing and Visual Arts, High-End 21st Century Skills, and the Armed Forces Preparatory School.

These schools are affiliated with the Delhi government’s Delhi Board of School Education in partnership with the International Baccalaureate and their curriculum is divided into two parts: the foundational level of learning languages, basic mathematics, basic science, social science, design, and so on; and subjects specific to the specialisation.

“These schools were formed to align with the vision of NEP-2020 so that students with deep interest and aptitude in a particular domain get specialised learning opportunities from the Secondary stage onward,” states the admission notice.

First published on: 20-12-2022 at 11:02:18 am
