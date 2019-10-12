App to help girls pursue science

In collaboration with Ernst & Young (EY), the Delhi government launched the STEM Tribe app for girls at GBSS School in Shakti Nagar Friday. With games, activities and content by research leaders like NASA and Stanford University, the app aims to encourage girls towards choosing STEM-related careers (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) and develop know-how in applied-science topics.

In Phase 1 of its launch, the STEM Tribe app will target 1,000 girls studying in Classes XI and XII in the science stream. It would then be launched in Seattle and Atlanta in the US.

Shailendra Sharma, principal advisor to Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia, said, “October 11 is celebrated as International Girl Child Day… In Delhi government schools, 57% of the students are girls. However, only 43% of them are in the science stream.”

In maths, till last year, boys had a higher pass percentage in Class X, but this year, girls outperformed boys in the subject. Nothing can stop girls from performing better if given the opportunity.”

The event was attended by girls of the science stream, who responded and said family pressure to get married and lack of investment in their higher education are main concerns, when it comes to accessing equitable opportunities. “Parents say if by a certain age you don’t become something, you will be married off,” said one girl. “Investment in higher education was lesser for girls than boys, and it was also believed girls are more into cramming and not integrated critical thinking,” said a teacher from the school.

Amanda Gethin, an EY advisor, said, “Technology-related jobs are increasing, but so is the gender gap. Since Marie Curie won the Nobel Prize in 1903, there have been only 51 female Laureates against 853 male Laureates. Only 28% of the researchers in the world are women. Women make up just 3% of the world’s ICT graduates. We must ensure that when girls start studying these subjects, they continue to do so, and exercise their full potential.”

In India, only 2% of the CEOs are women.

The app has been developed in collaboration with Tribal Planet, a Silicon Valley-based company.

With its rewards-based system, girls can also win prizes and kits aimed at developing their curiosity and knowledge, such as robotic kits and extra lessons.