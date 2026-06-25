Six nabbed from Delhi, Jharkhand for running ‘apk scam’; 93 cases in city

Once the victim clicked the file, it would give the fraudsters access to their mobile and OTPs, which they would use to dupe people. (Image generated using AI)

The Mumbai crime branch this week arrested six persons from Jharkhand and Delhi who allegedly are involved in 93 cases of ‘apk fraud’ in the city with their details featuring in over 3,000 cases across India.

Fraudsters send victims fake receipts such as gas bill or traffic challan embedded with an apk file which once clicked grants them access to the victim’s bank.

DCP (cyber) Bajrang Bansode said that the main accused, Arif Ansari (28) from Jharkhand, was involved in similar cyber crimes in the past. He approached Delhi resident Sajid Ali (29) who has done his Masters in Computer Applications and asked him to prepare an apk file. they could use for cyber crimes.