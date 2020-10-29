Apex court declines to interfere with Delhi HC bail order on Kalita

Pinjra Tod member Devangana Kalita. (File Photo)

The Supreme Court Wednesday declined to interfere with a Delhi High Court order granting bail to Pinjra Tod activist Devangana Kalita in a case related to Northeast Delhi riots. A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, R Subhash Reddy and M R Shah dismissed the appeal filed against the HC’s September 1 order.

Appearing for NCT Delhi, Additional Solicitor General S V Raju submitted that she is “very influential” and could “tamper with evidence”. But the bench did not agree. Justice Shah asked, “How can influence of a person be a ground to deny bail?”

Raju pointed out that the HC had said there were only police witnesses in the case, while the fact is there are other protected witnesses too.

Kalita was granted bail in a case of “criminal conspiracy” for allegedly instigating people to indulge in rioting. The case, registered at the Jafrabad police station, was being investigated by the Crime Branch.

The High Court, in its order, had said the police had failed to produce any material that she, in her speech, instigated women of a particular community or gave any hate speech. Justice Suresh Kumar Kait had said, “In my considered opinion, no prejudice would be caused to the respondent’s investigation by grant of relief to the petitioner, and she would be prevented from suffering further unnecessary harassment, humiliation and unjustified detention.”

Kalita had also been booked under UAPA for “conspiracy” that allegedly led to the riots and remains in jail in connection with this case.

