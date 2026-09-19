Cheating cases, business dispute: What police found about accused in Delhi man’s killing

Delhi Police are examining three cases that surfaced during a background check of Anya Vats, accused of killing Sarita Vihar resident Yuvraj Singh Manchanda in Gurugram.

Cheating people by posing as a government official, allegations of domestic violence against her partner’s first wife, accounts showing high value transactions but not having enough liquidity, and a supposed business rivalry have emerged in the investigation into Anya Vats, accused of killing Sarita Vihar resident Yuvraj Singh Manchanda in Gurugram.

According to senior Delhi Police officers, Anya, her partner Sanyam and Yuvraj had earlier worked at Emaar. In 2022, Anya was allegedly fired over financial mismanagement. Yuvraj later left the company to join another one, before moving to Adani Realty as a manager.

According to the police, three cases against Anya came up during a background check.