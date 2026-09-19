Cheating cases, business dispute: What police found about accused in Delhi man’s killing

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Cheating people by posing as a government official, allegations of domestic violence against her partner’s first wife, accounts showing high value transactions but not having enough liquidity, and a supposed business rivalry have emerged in the investigation into Anya Vats, accused of killing Sarita Vihar resident Yuvraj Singh Manchanda in Gurugram.
According to senior Delhi Police officers, Anya, her partner Sanyam and Yuvraj had earlier worked at Emaar. In 2022, Anya was allegedly fired over financial mismanagement. Yuvraj later left the company to join another one, before moving to Adani Realty as a manager.
According to the police, three cases against Anya came up during a background check.
In one, she allegedly posed as a government official and cheated people. A complaint by Punjab National Bank led to a case being registered at Parliament Street police station. Another cheating case was registered against her in Greater Noida, police said.
The third case, an officer said, was filed by Sanyam’s first wife, who accused him and Anya of domestic violence. The case was registered at Shahdara police station.
Sanyam’s divorce from his first wife is still pending, the officer added.
“Yuvraj and Anya used to work together. She was accused of financial mismanagement at the company and started working as a freelance real estate agent. Sanyam also joined another company,” said a senior officer.
Police said that as per Yuvraj’s family, Anya had taken some money from him while they worked together, though the issue was later resolved.
“We are probing whether the two had any business-related disputes… Initial interrogation has shown that Anya had some professional issues over some real estate-related deals,” said the senior officer.
Police said they are also examining Anya’s bank accounts. “The accounts showed multiple high-value transactions but did not have much liquid cash,” the senior police officer said.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram