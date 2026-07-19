Anurag Kumar’s 1st directive as Delhi Police Chief: Zero tolerance for corruption

A day after taking charge as the Delhi Police Commissioner, Anurag Kumar sent out a strong message at his first meeting with senior officers, including Special Commissioners, Joint Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners of Police, saying that corruption would no longer be tolerated in the force, The Indian Express has learnt.

Kumar underlined that until 2005, when he last served in the Delhi Police, the force was largely free from corruption. He warned that officers found involved in corrupt practices would face strict action, sources said. He said the force at that time was more professional than it is today, and added that steps needed to be taken to improve the Delhi Police’s image and restore professionalism.

Kumar’s remarks on corruption come in the wake of a recent setback faced by the Delhi Police when two inspectors were arrested by the CBI in separate corruption cases. A head constable rank personnel is allegedly found to be involved as a part of a gang.

Saturday’s meeting, which began around 1 pm, lasted about 40 minutes at the Police Headquarters in the Capital. During the meeting, Kumar issued a slew of directions on tackling corruption, curbing gangster activity and extortion, improving policing, and strengthening traffic management.

According to a source, Kumar also reviewed the process of transfers and postings in the force. He stressed upon the need to bring greater transparency to the process at both the district level and at the Police Headquarters (PHQ). He also warned that personnel involved in illegal activities would face strict action.

Kumar last served in the Delhi Police as the Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) in 2005 before moving to the Intelligence Bureau. He was posted at the Headquarters in Delhi, and looked after Jammu and Kashmir before the current posting.

The source said Kumar was clear, precise and direct in the instructions he gave to his subordinates and district police chiefs at the first meeting as the Delhi Police Commissioner. He also directed officers to take concrete measures to improve the city’s traffic condition, underlining that much work needed to be done to address such concerns.

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In a sudden move, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday removed 1992-batch IPS officer Satish Golcha as the Delhi Police Commissioner and replaced him with Kumar, a 1994-batch IPS officer. Government sources said the Centre was unhappy with the growing number of corruption cases, involving the Delhi Police, as well as the handling of the Cockroach Janata Party protest, which they believed could have been managed more professionally. On Saturday, environmental activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar for 20 days, was removed from the protest site and admitted to Safdarjung Hospital.