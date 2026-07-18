Homecoming for new top cop Kumar, back to Delhi Police after 20 years with IB

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Anurag Kumar, a 1994-batch AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram, and Union Territories) cadre IPS officer, had last served in the Delhi Police as the Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) in 2005 before moving to the Intelligence Bureau (IB). On Friday, he had a homecoming of sorts as he was appointed as the Delhi Police Commissioner.
A native of Prayagraj in UP, Kumar holds a B Tech degree.
He joined the Delhi Police in September 1994 and served in various capacities, including as Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) and Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP). In 2005, while serving as DCP (North), he was deputed to the Intelligence Bureau, where he remained for over 20 years before returning to his parent AGMUT cadre on repatriation. He was posted at the Headquarters in Delhi, and looked after Jammu and Kashmir before the current posting.
During his tenure as DCP (North), Kumar drew praise from his seniors for overseeing the security arrangements at the Red Fort during the Independence Day celebrations in 2005, said sources. Right before that, he was posted as the Additional DCP in Northeast Delhi.
Officers, who earlier worked with him during his tenure with the Delhi Police, recall him as a “highly professional officer with strong operational policing skills and sound strategic planning”.An officer said, “With his appointment, it is expected that the force will become more professional. He is known for his honesty, integrity, and professionalism.”
Kumar’s father was a judge of the Allahabad High Court. He still has five years of service left before retirement.
While serving in IB, Kumar was awarded the Police Medal for Meritorious Service in 2010 and the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service in 2016. During his tenure, he was associated with several national and international operations. Kumar will be holding a key meeting with officers on Saturday.
Three other IPS officers from his 1994 batch—Rajesh Khurana, Garima Bhatnagar and Neeraj Thakur—are currently serving at the Delhi Police Headquarters as Special Commissioners of Police. Robin Hibu of the 1993 batch, his senior, is also serving as Special Commissioner of Police (Human Resources).
Meanwhile, sources said that Satish Golchha, following his removal as Delhi’s police chief, reported to the Lieutenant Governor’s Secretariat on Friday.
The procedure, sources said, was similar to that followed for subordinate police personnel who are sent to their respective district lines after being relieved of their assignments. Sources added that Golchha is likely to “await posting” until the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issues further orders.
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