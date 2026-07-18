Homecoming for new top cop Kumar, back to Delhi Police after 20 years with IB

Anurag Kumar, a 1994-batch AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram, and Union Territories) cadre IPS officer, had last served in the Delhi Police as the Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) in 2005 before moving to the Intelligence Bureau (IB). On Friday, he had a homecoming of sorts as he was appointed as the Delhi Police Commissioner.

A native of Prayagraj in UP, Kumar holds a B Tech degree.

He joined the Delhi Police in September 1994 and served in various capacities, including as Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) and Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP). In 2005, while serving as DCP (North), he was deputed to the Intelligence Bureau, where he remained for over 20 years before returning to his parent AGMUT cadre on repatriation. He was posted at the Headquarters in Delhi, and looked after Jammu and Kashmir before the current posting.