scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, June 07, 2021
Most read

Anticipatory bail plea of man accused in Delhi district court exam paper leak dismissed

In February, several candidates appearing for the examination for the post of peon, guard, sweeper, and others in Delhi District Courts were allegedly caught cheating using unfair means such as Bluetooth devices.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
June 7, 2021 7:33:16 pm
Anticipatory bail plea of man accused in Delhi district court exam paper leak dismissedThe court noted that the “role of the applicant is of very grave nature and he seems to be well aware about the people who are behind the whole racket of paper leak”. (Representative Image)

A Delhi court has dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of a man accused to be part of the Delhi District court exam paper leak racket.

In February, several candidates appearing for the examination for the post of peon, guard, sweeper, and others in Delhi District Courts were allegedly caught cheating using unfair means such as Bluetooth devices.

Additional Sessions Judge Shivaji Anand dismissed the bail plea application of accused Sandeep alias Sinhi, stating that his custodial interrogation was necessary.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The court noted that the “role of the applicant is of very grave nature and he seems to be well aware about the people who are behind the whole racket of paper leak”.

Stating that the allegations against the accused were serious since the matter pertains to the recruitment of Peon conducted by District & Sessions Judge office (HQ), and in view of the fact that “overall circumstances are grave”, the court dismissed the anticipatory bail plea.

Mahavir Sharma, counsel for the accused, told the court that the applicant has been “made a scapegoat in this matter”. He further submitted that “applicant has clean antecedents, there is no apprehension of his absconding or tampering with prosecution evidence, and he undertakes to join the investigation”.

Additional Public Prosecutor Sanjay Jindal told the court that the “applicant has helped in arranging the Bluetooth device through some other person to his co-accused”.

Click here for more

He further submitted “various notices were given to this applicant but he did not join the investigation, raids were conducted at his house, but he is found absconding and is deliberately evading arrest”.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 07: Latest News

Advertisement