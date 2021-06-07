Anticipatory bail plea of man accused in Delhi district court exam paper leak dismissed

The court noted that the “role of the applicant is of very grave nature and he seems to be well aware about the people who are behind the whole racket of paper leak”. (Representative Image)

A Delhi court has dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of a man accused to be part of the Delhi District court exam paper leak racket.

In February, several candidates appearing for the examination for the post of peon, guard, sweeper, and others in Delhi District Courts were allegedly caught cheating using unfair means such as Bluetooth devices.

Additional Sessions Judge Shivaji Anand dismissed the bail plea application of accused Sandeep alias Sinhi, stating that his custodial interrogation was necessary.

The court noted that the “role of the applicant is of very grave nature and he seems to be well aware about the people who are behind the whole racket of paper leak”.

Stating that the allegations against the accused were serious since the matter pertains to the recruitment of Peon conducted by District & Sessions Judge office (HQ), and in view of the fact that “overall circumstances are grave”, the court dismissed the anticipatory bail plea.

Mahavir Sharma, counsel for the accused, told the court that the applicant has been “made a scapegoat in this matter”. He further submitted that “applicant has clean antecedents, there is no apprehension of his absconding or tampering with prosecution evidence, and he undertakes to join the investigation”.

Additional Public Prosecutor Sanjay Jindal told the court that the “applicant has helped in arranging the Bluetooth device through some other person to his co-accused”.

He further submitted “various notices were given to this applicant but he did not join the investigation, raids were conducted at his house, but he is found absconding and is deliberately evading arrest”.