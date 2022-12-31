Anticipatory bail not granted as a matter of routine, custodial interrogation ‘more effective’ mode of investigation: Delhi HC to man who cheated American citizens

In an anticipatory bail plea moved by a man accused of cheating several American citizens from his call centre, the Delhi High Court held on Friday that anticipatory bail is not granted as a matter of routine and must be granted only when the court is convinced that circumstances exist to resort to that extraordinary remedy.

A single judge bench of Justice Amit Mahajan observed that “custodial interrogation is a recognized mode of investigation which is not only permitted but is held to be more effective”. The high court observed that the interrogation of an accused in custody is “qualitatively different” from when the accused is enjoying the protection of anticipatory bail. Holding this as a well-recognised position in law, Justice Mahajan observed that an investigation agency has the right to conduct a proper and fair investigation.

Refusing the plea, the high court held that anticipatory bail cannot be granted for it to be used as a “shield”. Considering the facts of the case, the high court ruled against the applicant, one Ashwani Kumar who had argued that the allegation of cheating and criminal conspiracy made against him are frivolous or have been made to falsely implicate him.

“Keeping in mind the nature of allegations, and the fact that the applicant has not joined and cooperated in investigation which has also led to initiation of proceedings under Section 82 of CrPC, this court feels that it is not a fit case for exercise of discretion under Section 438 of CrPC,” the high court said dismissing his plea, making it clear that the observations were made only to decide the anticipatory bail plea and would not influence the outcome of the trial.

Kumar had been booked by the Delhi Police for cheating, criminal conspiracy and other offences under the Indian Penal Code as well as identity theft and cheating by personation by using computer resources under the Information Technology Act, 2000.

The police were “secretly informed” that a fake call centre was being run in Moti Nagar involving large-scale “cyber cheating” of US citizens on the “pretext of misuse of their Social Society Numbers (SSNs)”. After a raid was conducted, a total of 54 accused were apprehended from the call centre and computer systems, servers, routers etc. were seized from the premises.

It was alleged by the accused that Kumar is the owner of the call centre and the “complete racket of cheating and impersonation with US citizens was run by him along with other co-accused who were managing on his behalf”, the order notes.

Advertisement

Kumar argued before the high court that he had been falsely implicated and his only fault was that he owned the said property from where the alleged fake call centre was run.

When Kumar was sent a notice to join the investigation by the Delhi Police, he informed the concerned investigating officer that he was not in India. The Delhi Police argued before the high court that as per the allegations, “calls were made to US citizens impersonating as Social Security Administration Department, USA officers”. The police said that if such a person is granted bail, it would “tarnish the image of our country”.