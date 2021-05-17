Anticipating a third wave, Haryana government focuses on expanding health facilities

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the government remains focused on augmenting health facilities in Gurgaon to combat current problems and also be prepared in case a third wave hits. (PTI)

Even as Gurgaon recorded more recoveries from Covid than new cases for the second week in a row, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the government remains focused on augmenting health facilities in the district to combat current problems and also be prepared in case a third wave hits. He made the statement while inaugurating two Covid care facilities in the district.

According to data from the daily bulletin issued by the health department, 28,414 people recovered last week while the number of new cases recorded was 16,013. In the preceding week also, between May 3 and May 9, the number of recoveries was 27,603 while the number of new cases was 25,860.

The district, for the first time in almost a month, also recorded a weekly count of new cases lower than 20,000. The last time this happened was in the week between April 12 and April 18, when 11,584 new cases had emerged.

Speaking after inaugurating the first Covid care centre set up at a Primary Health Centre in Bhora Kalan village in Pataudi and a Covid care centre at the Government Girls College in Sector 14, Khattar said, “For the last few days, the second wave has been slowing down. In Haryana too, cases have fallen by 2,500 to 3,000. Now there are around 95,000 active cases in the state, which were earlier 1.16 lakh. We are hopeful that in the coming 10 days, this ill dip even further.”

Although this drop in cases has been accompanied by a drop in tests during this period, the proportion of the two is not the same – while the number of tests dropped by 18.7%, the number of new cases recorded dropped by 38%.

While 90,782 tests were conducted between May 3 and May 9, a total of 73,728 tests were conducted last week.

Elaborating on this, Gurgaon Civil Surgeon Dr Virender Yadav said, “This is a natural result of the number of cases reducing. If people are not getting symptoms, they will not get their tests done. Since the infection spread seems to have reduced, the number of people coming for testing has also fallen.”

Deaths due to Covid, however, remains a concern. Gurgaon recorded its highest-ever weekly count of fatalities last week when 96 people succumbed to the infection. The district also recorded its highest-ever single-day spike in fatalities during this period on May 15, when 18 people succumbed to the infection. When asked about this, Dr Yadav said: “There tends to be a 10-15 day lag in fatalities as compared to cases. Since the number of cases peaked about a fortnight ago, fatality will be at peak now, that is natural.”

The lockdown that had been in place in Gurgaon, along with the rest of Haryana, for the last two weeks, was extended by another week on Sunday. Khattar on Monday also spoke of a possible third wave of the infection. “Experts have raised the possibility of a third wave. The expansion of hospitals and setting up of Covid care centres which is being done currently, as well as creation of beds and other health facilities will benefit Covid patients at present and will also help if a third wave comes,” he said.

Khattar has inaugurated three Covid care centres in urban parts of Gurgaon which will cumulatively add 500 beds to those available for Covid patients.

While two facilities in Sector 67 and at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium were inaugurated on Sunday, with a cumulative capacity of 300 beds, a third centre at the Government Girls College was inaugurated on Monday morning, with a capacity of 100 oxygen beds.

Officials said the administration will fulfill the oxygen requirements for the facility but the Hero Group, which has created the facility, has also made arrangements for 100 oxygen concentrators. The staff and medicines have also been provided by Hero Group in collaboration with an NGO, Doctors for You, said officials, adding that the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) will have the responsibility of cleanliness and disposal of biomedical waste at the facility.

The Covid care centre at Bhora Kalan, meanwhile, has a capacity of 50 beds, all of which have oxygen facility.

“With the opening of this Covid care centre, people of Bhora Kalan as well as those from nearby villages will benefit. These days, we are doing door-to-door screening in rural areas. Those who are found to test positive through this and require treatment will be moved to these facilities accordingly,” said Khattar.