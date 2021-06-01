Antibody cocktail treatment begins at Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital

Roche India and Cipla had announced the launch of the Antibody Cocktail in India last week. Image used for representation. (Getty/indianexpress.com)

The Monoclonal Antibody Cocktail being used to treat mild to moderate ‘high-risk’ Covid patients will also be offered at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi.

Roche India and Cipla had announced the launch of the Antibody Cocktail in India last week. Priced at Rs 59,750 for a dose, the therapy has earlier been introduced in Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, Fortis Escort Heart Institute, Okhla and Medanta in Gurugram.

“The hospital has begun using the Monoclonal Antibody Cocktail – a combination of Casirivimab and Imdevimab – for consenting patients with mild and moderate Covid-19 symptoms at high risk of developing a serious illness,” a statement issued by the hospital said. Patients need to have a Covid-19 positive test report with mild to moderate Covid disease, be in the age group of 12 and above, and weigh at least 40 kg to get the medicine.

“As per the claims of the company Roche/Cipla we hope MAC will be a major factor in the fight against Covid-19 to prevent the disease from progressing to further severity,” said Dr DS Rana, Chairman, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

Because of its cost, the therapy has not yet started at any Delhi government hospital so far.