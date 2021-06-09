Antibody cocktail for Covid showing positive response, say Delhi’s private hospitals

It is meant for treatment of mild to moderate cases in high-risk patients at an early stage of Covid. (Express File/Amit Mehra)

Private hospitals in the city which have introduced monoclonal antibody therapy to high-risk patients are reporting positive responses from those who received it.

This treatment, which uses the combination of Casirivimab and Imdevimab and is popularly called an ‘antibody cocktail’, is priced at Rs 59,750 for a dose. It is meant for treatment of mild to moderate cases in high-risk patients at an early stage of Covid. Because of its high price, it is only being administered at a handful of private hospitals, and no government hospitals.

Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, which had introduced the treatment last week, has reported that two patients who received it showed an improvement in their parameters within 12 hours.

The first patient was a 36-year-old healthcare worker with high-grade fever, cough, myalgia, severe weakness and leucopenia, who was given the treatment on the sixth day of the disease. The second patient was an 80-year-old who is diabetic and hypertensive and had high-grade fever, cough, and was administered the drug on Day 5. The hospital has reported that both showed an improvement in their parameters within 12 hours.

“Monoclonal antibody could prove to be a gamechanger in times to come if used at appropriate time. It can avoid hospitalisation in high risk groups and progression to severe disease. It can help escape or reduce the usage of steroids and immunomodulation which would further reduce the risk of fatal infections like Mucormycosis, secondary bacterial and viral infections like CMV,” said Dr Pooja Khosla, senior consultant, Department of Medicineat the hospital.

Similarly, BLK-Max Super Specialty Hospital has also reported positive results in two patients.

“We are happy to report that we conducted RT-PCR test on two Covid positive patients 8 days after developing symptoms and it turned out to be a definite negative. They were administered antibodies cocktail therapy within three days of getting their Covid positive reports. This is the fastest ever recovery reported in patients here, particularly senior citizens suffering from comorbidities,” said Dr Sandeep Nayar, senior director and HoD, Chest & Respiratory Diseases at the hospital.